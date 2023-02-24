https://sputniknews.com/20230224/marianne-williamson-enters-2024-presidential-battle-becomes-bidens-first-democratic-challenger--1107755304.html

Marianne Williamson Enters 2024 Presidential Battle, Becomes Biden's First Democratic Challenger

Marianne Williamson Enters 2024 Presidential Battle, Becomes Biden's First Democratic Challenger

Marianne Williamson, 70, revealed on Thursday that she will be tossing her name as a Democrat for the 2024 presidential race, marking the first challenger to be named amid the much-anticipated reelection announcement from US President Joe Biden.

2023-02-24T02:50+0000

2023-02-24T02:50+0000

2023-02-24T02:50+0000

americas

democrats

us democratic party

2024 us presidential elections

marianne williamson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/13/1080221286_0:54:1025:630_1920x0_80_0_0_d75b89eb282bca65101eef7f29c9fe3c.jpg

Marianne Williamson, 70, revealed on Thursday that she will be tossing her name as a Democrat for the 2024 presidential race, marking the first challenger to be named amid the much-anticipated reelection announcement from US President Joe Biden.Williamson confirmed her bid in an exclusive interview with Medill on the Hill; however, this isn’t the first time the progressive has run for the presidency, as she previously briefly ran as a presidential candidate ahead of the 2020 race. At the time, Williamson launched her initial presidential campaign in January 2019 but suspend her campaign a year later. She later went on to endorse then-presidential candidate Bernie Sanders a month after shuttering her own campaign.The best-selling spiritual author announced her bid for presidency just a week before Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, appointed by former President Donald Trump, is expected to outlaw the abortion pill nationwide by throwing out the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of the drug, mifepristone. Like many Democrats, Williamson will most likely be running on a pro-choice platform.“Abortion is a moral issue, but I do not believe the government of the United States has the right to legislate our private morals. I believe the decision of whether or not to have an abortion lies solely with the pregnant woman, according to the dictates of her conscience and in communion with the God of her understanding,” Williamson’s website for her 2020 campaign reads.“I do not feel the government has an appropriate right to deny or restrict that decision.”Williamson’s former 2020 platform, according to her website, also included a “Medicare-for-All type system,” an anti-poverty initiative, a plan for a “US Department of Peace” and similar plans or ideas to address social issues in the US.“People who run the government are divided into two categories, those who either don’t care to fix it, or do not have the spine to fix it. And neither category should be running this country,” she said.Williamson, who was raised in a conservative Jewish family and is a well known “spiritual leader and adviser,” said that the media tried to “paint [her] as silly.” But she is hopeful that her unorthodox background as a presidential nominee will be attractive to younger voters.Her first campaign event will take place at 2 p.m. on March 4, during which a livestream will be available through her social media.

https://sputniknews.com/20190731/marianne-williamson-a-twitter-sensation-after-democratic-debate-with-yada-yada--dark-power--1076414821.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

marianne williamson, 2024 presidential race, democratic challenger, joe biden