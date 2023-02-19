https://sputniknews.com/20230219/jimmy-carter-rejects-medical-treatment-chooses-hospice-care-1107586154.html

Jimmy Carter Rejects Medical Treatment, Chooses Hospice Care

The 39th US president, Jimmy Carter, has refused further medical treatment and decided to spend the rest of his life at home with his family, "receiving hospice care instead of additional medical intervention", said The Carter Centre.

Jimmy Carter has decided to spend his remaining time at home and will receive hospice care. The former US president is 98 years old and has been sick in recent years.The organisation said the former president's family supported the decision, asking that Carter's right to privacy be respected. The center didn't elaborate on why Carter made the decision to receive hospice care at home.In recent years, the former president has faced serious health problems. In particular, he was diagnosed with melanoma in 2015, but announced a year later that he no longer needed treatment. In 2019, Carter was hospitalised several times.Carter has a relatively close relationship with Joe Biden, as the Bidens visited the Carters in 2021. President Biden is now aware of Carter's condition and is in close contact with his entourage, according to American Media.In 2022, Carter became the longest-living president in US history and the only US president to live to the age of 98.Carter was awarded with the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 "for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development."As president, Carter signed the 1979 Strategic Arms Limitation Treaty with Leonid Brezhnev, which was not ratified after relations deteriorated.

