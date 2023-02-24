International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20230224/balloon-paranoia-much-mystery-orb-on-japanese-beach-sparks-wild-theories-1107770375.html
Balloon Paranoia Much? Mystery Orb On Japanese Beach Sparks Wild Theories
Balloon Paranoia Much? Mystery Orb On Japanese Beach Sparks Wild Theories
Mystery spherical metal object washed up on a Japanese beach likely 'just a buoy'.
2023-02-24T14:07+0000
2023-02-24T14:07+0000
japan
ball
chinese balloon over us
ufo
pentagon
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107771333_0:13:730:424_1920x0_80_0_0_e4b9e241f759a60339171b9a0dbcbb40.png
It was certainly not the usual driftwood or clumps of seeweed that caught the attention of beachgoers on Enshuhama Beach, in the coastal city of Hamamatsu, Japan, a few days ago.A mysterious beige sphere, estimated to be 5 feet in diameter, was reported on by a local broadcaster on February 18. Soon, people outfitted in helmets and hazmat suits cordoned off the area, with an X-ray carried out by a bomb squad that was swiftly called in. The team determined that the spherical metal object was not explosive, but its origins continue to baffe authorities and experts. Timing, of course, is everything. The baffling discovery comes amid a 'UFO' and 'spy balloon' craze unleashed by a string of events earlier in the month. Early February saw the Pentagon's downing of a Chinese balloon over its airspace, which the US claimed was a spy device. Beijing had vehemently denied this, saying it was a civilian airship engaged in scientific research. This was followed by the subsequent downings of three additional unidentified "objects." North Korea's recent missile activity had also set Japanese authorities on edge.Hence the torrent of speculation online over Japan's mystery ball. On the internet, users had a field day, with wild theories ranging from "something from outer space" to a World War 2 mine, or even a gigantic fictional reptile monster egg.Even handlers of a Japanese mascot named Chiitan went on Twitter to write “It could be me.”Some had suggested it was a "mooring buoy" and that opinion later appeared to prevail among experts.Hamamatsu's local civil engineering office made a statement to the effect that it "considers it to be a foreign-made buoy".The metal ball has since been removed from the beach, with Hiroyuki Yagi, an official at Shizuoka Prefecture’s River and Coastal Management Bureau, telling media that, "the ball is going to be scrapped eventually." He added that the authorities had assigned a local company to hold on to it for now.
https://sputniknews.com/20230222/poll-almost-50-of-americans-do-not-trust-us-government-on-spy-balloon-craze-1107713273.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107771333_75:0:655:435_1920x0_80_0_0_fd060cec48d7f0214d4ec56e2ee37217.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mystery spherical metal object, metal ball on japanese beach, washed up on beach, ufo, downing of chinese balloon, unidentified objects over us airspace, mooring buoy
mystery spherical metal object, metal ball on japanese beach, washed up on beach, ufo, downing of chinese balloon, unidentified objects over us airspace, mooring buoy

Balloon Paranoia Much? Mystery Orb On Japanese Beach Sparks Wild Theories

14:07 GMT 24.02.2023
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2023
© Photo : Twitter
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The mysterious metal ball that drifted ashore on a beach in Hamamatsu City, Japan, earlier in the week had confounded local police and come amid the latest UFO craze, sparked after the Pentagon's downing of a Chinese balloon, along with other 'objects' spotted in the skies over the US.
It was certainly not the usual driftwood or clumps of seeweed that caught the attention of beachgoers on Enshuhama Beach, in the coastal city of Hamamatsu, Japan, a few days ago.
A mysterious beige sphere, estimated to be 5 feet in diameter, was reported on by a local broadcaster on February 18. Soon, people outfitted in helmets and hazmat suits cordoned off the area, with an X-ray carried out by a bomb squad that was swiftly called in. The team determined that the spherical metal object was not explosive, but its origins continue to baffe authorities and experts.
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot showing footage of mystery metal ball on a beach in Japan.
Twitter screenshot showing footage of mystery metal ball on a beach in Japan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2023
Twitter screenshot showing footage of mystery metal ball on a beach in Japan.
© Photo : Twitter
Timing, of course, is everything. The baffling discovery comes amid a 'UFO' and 'spy balloon' craze unleashed by a string of events earlier in the month. Early February saw the Pentagon's downing of a Chinese balloon over its airspace, which the US claimed was a spy device. Beijing had vehemently denied this, saying it was a civilian airship engaged in scientific research. This was followed by the subsequent downings of three additional unidentified "objects." North Korea's recent missile activity had also set Japanese authorities on edge.
Hence the torrent of speculation online over Japan's mystery ball. On the internet, users had a field day, with wild theories ranging from "something from outer space" to a World War 2 mine, or even a gigantic fictional reptile monster egg.
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
Even handlers of a Japanese mascot named Chiitan went on Twitter to write “It could be me.”
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
Some had suggested it was a "mooring buoy" and that opinion later appeared to prevail among experts.
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot.
Twitter screenshot. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2023
Twitter screenshot.
© Photo : Twitter
Hamamatsu's local civil engineering office made a statement to the effect that it "considers it to be a foreign-made buoy".
The metal ball has since been removed from the beach, with Hiroyuki Yagi, an official at Shizuoka Prefecture’s River and Coastal Management Bureau, telling media that, "the ball is going to be scrapped eventually." He added that the authorities had assigned a local company to hold on to it for now.
FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Feb. 5, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2023
Americas
Poll: Almost 50% of Americans Do Not Trust US Government on 'Spy Balloon' Craze
22 February, 16:36 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала