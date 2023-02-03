https://sputniknews.com/20230203/china-says-balloon-seen-over-us-is-civilian-airship-that-blew-off-course-1106952255.html

China Says Balloon Seen Over US is Civilian Airship That Blew Off Course

Chinese Foreign Ministry has explained that the balloon is used for "research purposes" and that it deviated from its planned course due to winds.

Chinese authorities have announced that the balloon recently spotted in the US airspace did originate in China, but that it is not some sort of surveillance craft as the US military initially suspected.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson explained in a statement that the object in question is merely a "civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes."On Thursday, the US military detected what appeared to be a high altitude surveillance balloon moving through the United States airspace, high above the commercial air traffic.One US defense official told media the United States have "very high confidence" that the balloon arrived from China and was flying over sensitive sites in the US to collect information.The Pentagon, however, ultimately decided against shooting down the balloon due to concerns about possibly hurting people on the ground.

