Poll: Almost 50% of Americans Do Not Trust US Government on 'Spy Balloon' Craze
Poll: Almost 50% of Americans Do Not Trust US Government on 'Spy Balloon' Craze
Almost half of Americans do not believe that the US government will reveal the truth about the recent incident with the Chinese balloon over US air space, a new Newsweek poll revealed on Wednesday.
2023-02-22T16:36+0000
2023-02-22T16:36+0000
Some 49% of Americans expressed concerns that the US authorities are lying them about the balloon, the poll said. Fifty-three percent of respondents said they are confident China sent the balloon for the purpose of spying and almost two thirds, or 64% supported the United States' and Canada’s decision to shoot down this and other baloons, the poll said. About 55% of respondents expressed concern about the three additional balloons the US military shot down after shooting the first one and almost half of the respondents said they were sure the additional balloons were launched from China as well. On the other hand, 13% of respondents said they are not concerned at all about the presence of such flying objects in US air space as compared to the 60% who said they are extremely or somehow concerned, the poll added.Earlier this month, the US military shot down four unidentified airborne objects, including one that Washington claimed to be a Chinese surveillance balloon. Beijing has repeatedly stressed that it was a civilian airship engaged in scientific research that entered US airspace by accident.
Poll: Almost 50% of Americans Do Not Trust US Government on 'Spy Balloon' Craze

16:36 GMT 22.02.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Almost half of Americans do not believe that the US government will reveal the truth about the recent incident with the Chinese balloon over US air space, a new Newsweek poll revealed on Wednesday.
Some 49% of Americans expressed concerns that the US authorities are lying them about the balloon, the poll said.
Fifty-three percent of respondents said they are confident China sent the balloon for the purpose of spying and almost two thirds, or 64% supported the United States' and Canada’s decision to shoot down this and other baloons, the poll said.
About 55% of respondents expressed concern about the three additional balloons the US military shot down after shooting the first one and almost half of the respondents said they were sure the additional balloons were launched from China as well.
On the other hand, 13% of respondents said they are not concerned at all about the presence of such flying objects in US air space as compared to the 60% who said they are extremely or somehow concerned, the poll added.
Earlier this month, the US military shot down four unidentified airborne objects, including one that Washington claimed to be a Chinese surveillance balloon. Beijing has repeatedly stressed that it was a civilian airship engaged in scientific research that entered US airspace by accident.
