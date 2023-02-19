https://sputniknews.com/20230219/beijing-says-washington-should-repair-damage-caused-amid-spy-balloon-craze-1107587466.html

Beijing Says Washington Should 'Repair Damage' Caused Amid 'Spy Balloon' Craze

Beijing Says Washington Should 'Repair Damage' Caused Amid 'Spy Balloon' Craze

China's Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi has called on Washington to change the direction of bilateral relations that have been affected by the scandal, raised in the US regarding the "balloon incident".

2023-02-19T05:13+0000

2023-02-19T05:13+0000

2023-02-19T05:20+0000

world

us

china

wang yi

chinese balloon over us

balloon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081799952_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9162f74d85eebf2ecaa044876a0419fe.jpg

Wang Yi met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the margins of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. The response came after US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said following the meeting that Blinken had told Wang Yi that the "irresponsible act must never again occur" and that the "violation of U.S. sovereignty and international law" by the Chinese balloon was unacceptable. Over the course of this month, the US military shot down four unidentified airborne objects, including one that Washington claimed to be a Chinese surveillance balloon. Beijing has repeatedly stressed that its civilian airship was engaged in scientific research and entered US airspace by accident.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

chinese spy balloon, blinken meets wang, balloon scandal, us-china spat