Blinken Says US Not Looking for ‘New Cold War’ or Conflict With China, Discussed Balloon

WASHINGTON, February 19 (Sputnik) - The United States understands the importance of dialogue and is not looking for a conflict with China or a "new Cold War," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told China's Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi. Blinken met with Wang Yi on the margins of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. According to Price, Blinken reiterated statements made by US President Joe Biden regarding Washington’s intent to "compete" and "unapologetically stand up for our values and interests." At the same time, Blinken "underscored the importance of maintaining diplomatic dialogue and open lines of communication at all times" and told Wang Yi that "we do not want conflict with the PRC [People's Republic of China] and are not looking for a new Cold War."According to Price, Blinken also discussed the Chinese high-altitude balloon that the US military shot down last week. The United States alleges that the balloon was a surveillance craft, while China maintains that it was intended to scientific research purposes and had flown off course.Price also said that Blinken "directly spoke to the unacceptable violation of U.S. sovereignty and international law" by the Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon in US territorial airspace, adding that this "irresponsible act must never again occur."

