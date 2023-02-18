https://sputniknews.com/20230218/blinken-warns-chinas-wang-yi-about-consequences-of-supporting-russia---state-department-1107585215.html
Blinken Warns China's Wang Yi About ‘Consequences’ of Supporting Russia - State Department
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has told China's Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi that Beijing could face certain "consequences" if it helps Moscow in what concerns the "evasion" of sanctions introduced against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine.
Blinken met with Wang Yi on the margins of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.
"The Secretary warned [Yi] about the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia or assistance with systemic sanctions evasion," US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a Saturday statement after the talks.
According to Price, Blinken, at the same time, "underscored the importance of maintaining diplomatic dialogue and open lines of communication at all times" and told Wang Yi that "we do not want conflict with the PRC [People's Republic of China] and are not looking for a new Cold War."
NBC reported on Saturday citing four US officials that Washington believes that China could be providing "non-lethal military assistance" to Russia for use in Ukraine, possibly "gear for the spring offensive like uniforms or even body armor." The officials did not provide any further details but said that the Biden administration was concerned that Beijing could allegedly be considering sending lethal aid to Russia.
US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Saturday that the administration of US President Joe Biden was worried about growing ties between China and Russia that she claimed undermined the "rules-based" order.
Wang Yi said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that China was going to draft and present a document by the end of February outlining Beijing’s stance regarding a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.