https://sputniknews.com/20230218/blinken-warns-chinas-wang-yi-about-consequences-of-supporting-russia---state-department-1107585215.html

Blinken Warns China's Wang Yi About ‘Consequences’ of Supporting Russia - State Department

Blinken Warns China's Wang Yi About ‘Consequences’ of Supporting Russia - State Department

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has told China's Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi that Beijing could face certain... 18.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-18T23:01+0000

2023-02-18T23:01+0000

2023-02-18T23:01+0000

world

wang yi

antony blinken

munich security conference

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/03/1106955923_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1286d234b1c547b1c6d35afda57b8d4d.jpg

Blinken met with Wang Yi on the margins of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. According to Price, Blinken, at the same time, "underscored the importance of maintaining diplomatic dialogue and open lines of communication at all times" and told Wang Yi that "we do not want conflict with the PRC [People's Republic of China] and are not looking for a new Cold War." NBC reported on Saturday citing four US officials that Washington believes that China could be providing "non-lethal military assistance" to Russia for use in Ukraine, possibly "gear for the spring offensive like uniforms or even body armor." The officials did not provide any further details but said that the Biden administration was concerned that Beijing could allegedly be considering sending lethal aid to Russia. US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Saturday that the administration of US President Joe Biden was worried about growing ties between China and Russia that she claimed undermined the "rules-based" order. Wang Yi said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that China was going to draft and present a document by the end of February outlining Beijing’s stance regarding a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

wang yi, antony blinken, munich security conference