International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230223/polish-officers-face-disciplinary-action-for-exchanging-memos-on-biden-security-report-1107744640.html
Polish Officers Face Disciplinary Action for Exchanging Memos on Biden Security: Report
Polish Officers Face Disciplinary Action for Exchanging Memos on Biden Security: Report
A Polish police directorate has taken disciplinary action against two officers after they used personal emails to exchange internal memos about US President Joe Biden's visit, media reported.
2023-02-23T15:27+0000
2023-02-23T15:27+0000
world
poland
us
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102685/91/1026859174_28:0:972:531_1920x0_80_0_0_b8b4b4ff59fdbefc063ee41e7024396e.jpg
Biden arrived in Warsaw for a planned three-day visit on Monday after making an unannounced stop in Ukraine. Polish Zet Radio reported that the officers in question had been dispatched to a Warsaw district that Biden's car passed through on the way from Chopin Airport. The memos reportedly concerned security measures in the area. A spokesperson for Warsaw's main police directorate said there were no classified documents among the internal correspondence found in the officers' private emails. Poland stepped up security in Warsaw during Biden's second visit to that country in little more than a year. He returned for a speech at the Royal Castle marking a year since Russia began a military operation in neighboring Ukraine.
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102685/91/1026859174_146:0:854:531_1920x0_80_0_0_881eb595d660e35da05fe7e9690d64f3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
biden in ukraine, biden in poland, leaked biden memo
biden in ukraine, biden in poland, leaked biden memo

Polish Officers Face Disciplinary Action for Exchanging Memos on Biden Security: Report

15:27 GMT 23.02.2023
© SputnikUnidentifiable man on a computer
Unidentifiable man on a computer - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WARSAW (Sputnik) - A Polish police directorate has taken disciplinary action against two officers after they used personal emails to exchange internal memos about US President Joe Biden's visit, media reported.
Biden arrived in Warsaw for a planned three-day visit on Monday after making an unannounced stop in Ukraine.
Polish Zet Radio reported that the officers in question had been dispatched to a Warsaw district that Biden's car passed through on the way from Chopin Airport. The memos reportedly concerned security measures in the area.
A spokesperson for Warsaw's main police directorate said there were no classified documents among the internal correspondence found in the officers' private emails.
Poland stepped up security in Warsaw during Biden's second visit to that country in little more than a year. He returned for a speech at the Royal Castle marking a year since Russia began a military operation in neighboring Ukraine.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала