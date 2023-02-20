https://sputniknews.com/20230220/poland-introduces-ban-on-carrying-weapons-in-warsaw-during-bidens-visit-1107630645.html

Poland Introduces Ban on Carrying Weapons in Warsaw During Biden's Visit

Warsaw police spokesman Sylwester Marczak said on Monday that the Polish authorities decided to introduce a ban on carrying weapons in Warsaw during the visit of US President Joe Biden from February 21-22.

Marczak added that the chief of the Polish police also decided to send additional police forces from other regions of the country to Warsaw during Biden's visit. Earlier in the day, Biden said that he would meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and the heads of states of NATO's eastern flank during his visit to Warsaw.

