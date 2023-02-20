International
US Congresswoman Slams Biden for Visiting Ukraine 'Which is Leading US to World War'
US Congresswoman Slams Biden for Visiting Ukraine 'Which is Leading US to World War'
S Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday accused President Joe Biden of paying an official visit to Ukraine, a state that "would lead the United States to a world war."
She also called for impeachment proceedings against Biden "before it's too late." On February 3, a train hauling 20 cars with hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. A big fire erupted as a result of the derailment, leading to officials burning vinyl chloride inside five of the tanker cars in order to avoid a catastrophic explosion. The accident released toxic chemicals, including hydrogen chloride, phosgene, butyl acrylate and ethylene into the environment. Residents in the area have told Sputnik of recent health impacts, including headaches, burning skin and irritated eyes, as well as anxiety about long-term health risks such as cancer. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Sputnik that approximately 3,500 fish had died in waterways near the site of the train derailment. Last week, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said tests indicate the surrounding air and water are safe for residents, however, more tests are conducted daily to ensure public health safety.
15:54 GMT 20.02.2023
President Joe Biden (L) is greeted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky upon his arrival at the Mariinsky Palace in Kiev on February 20, 2023
President Joe Biden (L) is greeted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky upon his arrival at the Mariinsky Palace in Kiev on February 20, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / EVAN VUCCI
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday accused President Joe Biden of paying an official visit to Ukraine, a state that "would lead the United States to a world war."
"Biden didn’t go to East Palestine, Ohio on President’s Day. He went to Ukraine, a NON-NATO nation, whose leader is an actor and is apparently now commanding our United States military to world war," Greene said on Twitter.
She also called for impeachment proceedings against Biden "before it’s too late."
On February 3, a train hauling 20 cars with hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. A big fire erupted as a result of the derailment, leading to officials burning vinyl chloride inside five of the tanker cars in order to avoid a catastrophic explosion. The accident released toxic chemicals, including hydrogen chloride, phosgene, butyl acrylate and ethylene into the environment.
Weeks Later, Still No Answers: Toxic Train Derailment in Ohio
Multimedia
Weeks Later, Still No Answers: Toxic Train Derailment in Ohio
12:48 GMT
Residents in the area have told Sputnik of recent health impacts, including headaches, burning skin and irritated eyes, as well as anxiety about long-term health risks such as cancer. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Sputnik that approximately 3,500 fish had died in waterways near the site of the train derailment.
Last week, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said tests indicate the surrounding air and water are safe for residents, however, more tests are conducted daily to ensure public health safety.
