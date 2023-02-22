https://sputniknews.com/20230222/south-africa-salutes-its-military-during-armed-forces-day-1107657137.html

South Africa Salutes its Military During Armed Forces Day

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa officiated annual Armed Forces Day, which took place on 21 February.

South African President and Commander-in-Chief of the country's Defence Force adressed the country's military during an annual Armed Forces Day celebration.In his speech, Ramaphosa honored the memory of every South African Forces members, "who have lost their lives in the line of duty".Moreover, president paid special attention to the memory of the victims of the SS Mendi naval tragedy. The troopship was sunk in the English Channel on February 1917, killing 646 people, mostly South African soldiers, sergeants and officers, along with the crew.The president recalled Reverend Isaac Wauchope Dyobha, one of the ship's passangers. According to South African oral history, the man did not only face his death with dignity, but also calmed the ones who panicked on the board.Earlier on that day South African president laid a wreath at the World War Memorial site in Richard'’s Bay, KwaZulu-Natal province, commemorating victims of the SS Mendi tragedy.In his address to the military, the president outlined how much the servicemen do for the country's better.As the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Chief, General Rudzani Maphwanya, explained, the Armed Forces Day started out a decade ago with the aim to bring the SANDF to the people.General Maphwanya also noted that the event has grown since it first kicked off in Atteridgeville, when soldiers from only one company took part. Today, a brigade size force is engaged, with over 8 000 servicemen deployed along with four maritime ships, dozens of aircraft, and hundreds of vehicles, stated Maphwanya.South Africa has been celebrating Armed Forces Day for 10 years since 2013, when it was first held on 21 February in Gamothakga Resort, Atteridgeville, Pretoria.This year the celebration took place in Richard's Bay, the uMhlathuze municipality, while last time South Africa celebrated Armed Forces Day in Mbombela, Mpumalanga province.

