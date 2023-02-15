International
BRICS to Discuss Reforming Global Political and Economic Architecture, South Africa Says
BRICS to Discuss Reforming Global Political and Economic Architecture, South Africa Says
During the forthcoming summit hosted by South Africa, BRICS will discuss how to restructure the global political, economic and financial architecture, said Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Alvin Botes.
2023
11:05 GMT 15.02.2023
BRICS is open for new members, as the international bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa is working on criteria for the countries wishing to adhere to the organization. Iran, Argentina and Algeria have already formally applied to join BRICS and there are several others which have expressed their desire to become a part.
During the forthcoming BRICS summit hosted by South Africa, the five members of the organization will discuss how to restructure the political, economic and financial architecture of the world "so that it becomes more balanced, representative, inclusive and equitable," said the South Africa's Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Alvin Botes.
Botes, while addressing the country's parliament, also emphasized South Africa's role in upholding the agenda of Africa and the Global South in the framework of BRICS and G20 as the only country representing Africa in these organizations.
As the BRICS chair for 2023, South Africa is to host the organization's 15th summit in August 2023 in Durban, eastern South Africa, under the theme 'BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism'.
Africa
South Africa to Advance African Agenda in BRICS, Ramaphosa Says
9 January, 14:53 GMT
While South Africa is preparing for the summit, there is a slate of other issues to be discussed on the margins of the meeting; among them are ones linked to economic cooperation and the organization's membership.
During his tour throughout Africa last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed the 2023 BRICS summit will include a discussion dedicated to the idea of creating BRICS' own currency.

“This matter will definitely be discussed at the BRICS summit that is going to take place in South Africa in August,” Lavrov said.

As of now, BRICS comprises five nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - although a lot more have expressed their desire to join the organization with Iran, Algeria and Argentina having formally made their application to become members of the bloc.
According to a statement made on 22 January by South African Ambassador to Russia Mzuvukile Maqetuka, about 13 countries are interested in joining the BRICS group.
Concerning new members of BRICS, South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor stated earlier in January that the bloc is working on criteria for accepting new members to the organization.
