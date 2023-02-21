https://sputniknews.com/20230221/chinese-naval-fleet-arrives-in-south-africa-for-joint-maritime-drills-with-russia-sa-1107647435.html

Chinese Naval Fleet Arrives in South Africa for Joint Maritime Drills With Russia, SA

China, Russia and South Africa are carrying out joint maritime execrises in South African Richards Bay port. South Africa is hosting the event and is welcoming Chinese naval forces to join the drills.

The 42nd Chinese naval fleet - comprising the guided-missile destroyer Huainan, the missile frigate Rizhao and a supply vessel - has arrived at South Africa's Richards Bay Port to take part in joint naval exercises conducted by South Africa, Russia and China, according to Chinese state media.More than 60 people, including Acting Chinese Consul General in Durban Sun Anlin, official representatives of South Africa's naval forces and Chinese representatives, were on hand to welcome the fleet when it arrived.South Africa's navy held a welcoming ceremony at the pier to celebrate the event.The drill, held off the eastern coast of South Africa, will be carried out in two stages – a port and a sea phase. While in port, navies will hold consultations on joint naval exercise subjects and conduct exchange activities such as ball games, according to the Chinese state news agency Xinhua.These are the second multinational maritime drills held by the naval forces of the three countries. Last time China, South Africa and Russia conducted joint exercise was from 25 to 30 November 2019, and focused on maritime economic security, interoperability, and fostering cooperation between the countries' navies. About a week earlier, the Russian battleship, the 'Admiral Gorshkov' arrived in South Africa to take part in this year's drills. The military frigate, equipped with the Zircon missile system, which, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has "no equal" globally, is accompanied by a medium tanker, the Kama.

