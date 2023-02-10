https://sputniknews.com/20230210/cooperation-between-russia-china-and-south-africa-goes-beyond-economy-expert-says-1107311641.html

Cooperation Between Russia, China and South Africa Goes Beyond Economy, Expert Says

Cooperation Between Russia, China and South Africa Goes Beyond Economy, Expert Says

Common interests of Russia, China, and South Africa are not limited to only economy, Akram Kharief, founder and host of Algerian website Menadefense, says in an interview with Sputnik, commenting on the future military exercise.

Common interests of Russia, China, and South Africa are not limited to only economy, Akram Kharief, founder and host of Algerian military information website Menadefense, said in an interview with Sputnik, commenting on the future exercise of the Russian, Chinese, and South African navies.According to the expert, the current situation shows that South Africa is "holding firm in terms of its proximity, its geopolitical neutrality and its desire to join a multipolar world which would be in its interest."He elaborated further that South Africa has been experiencing the unipolar world for the past 30 years and it "has looked at the fact that it is on the fringes of that world" and that eventually Pretoria would have experienced economic regression over time. South Africa joined BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) in 2010, after which the international bloc was renamed BRICS. While Russia and China have annually held military naval exercises since 2012, their BRICS ally, South Africa joined their initiative and hosted their first trilateral naval drills in November 2019 called "Mosi", which means "smoke" in Tswana, one of the 11 official South African languages.Three years later, the three countries are preparing for the upcoming second trilateral military naval drills "Mosi II". South African Ambassador to Moscow Mzuvukile Maqetuka expressed hope that the exercises will become annual.This statement was made amid western criticism over South Africa's cooperation with Russia.Earlier, during his visit to South Africa in late January, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commented on the western criticism of the trilateral exercises.The South African Department of Foreign Affairs, in turn, said in January that the country, "like any independent and sovereign state, has a right to conduct its foreign relations in line with its diplomatic relations and national interests."

