https://sputniknews.com/20230220/tunisia-expels-europes-top-trade-union-official-over-allegations-of-interference-1107625293.html
Tunisia Expels Europe’s Top Trade Union Official Over Allegations of Interference
Tunisia Expels Europe’s Top Trade Union Official Over Allegations of Interference
Tunisian President Kais Said ordered Esther Lynch, the general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation, to leave the country after she addressed anti-government protesters in Sfax, Tunisia, on the 18 February.
2023-02-20T15:08+0000
2023-02-20T15:08+0000
2023-02-20T15:08+0000
africa
tunisia
ugtt
european trade union confederation (etuc)
protests
north africa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/08/1095351509_0:111:2470:1500_1920x0_80_0_0_ce98f15f35c2a1836ce603e115266a9f.jpg
Tunisian President Kais Said ordered Esther Lynch, the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) general secretary, to exit the country, claiming that she "interfered with Tunisian internal affairs" in her address to anti-government protesters in Sfax, Tunisia, on February 18.In her speech, Lynch demanded the release of Anis Kaabi, Tunisia's General Labor Union (UGTT) leader arrested in the country last month.According to the ETUC, Lynch left Tunisia on February 19.Earlier this year, workers at toll barriers on Tunisian highways went on strike for better pay, leaving tolls uncollected for two days.The arrest of Anis Kaabi, the leader of a powerful Tunisian Labour Union for highway workers triggered protests, backed by the unstable economic situation in the country. In recent months, Tunisians have faced rising food prices and shortages of fuel and basic foodstuffs such as sugar and vegetable oil, reports say.
https://sputniknews.com/20230220/france-ends-military-operations-in-burkina-faso-1107605714.html
africa
tunisia
north africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/08/1095351509_137:0:2333:1647_1920x0_80_0_0_c784eb1aa8576ea69977eb12150ccaa4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
tunisian government, protests in tunisia, tunisian president, president kais said, european trade union confederation, tunisia's general labor union, labour union, labour workers, labour protesters
tunisian government, protests in tunisia, tunisian president, president kais said, european trade union confederation, tunisia's general labor union, labour union, labour workers, labour protesters
Tunisia Expels Europe’s Top Trade Union Official Over Allegations of Interference
The Tunisian General Trade Union (UGTT) organized anti-government demonstrations where European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) chief Esther Lynch took part, making demands on the government. The demo came against the backdrop of increasing food prices and shortages of fuel and basic foodstuffs in the country.
Tunisian President Kais Said ordered
Esther Lynch, the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) general secretary, to exit the country, claiming that she "interfered with Tunisian internal affairs" in her address to anti-government protesters in Sfax, Tunisia, on February 18.
"By orders of the president, Tunisian authorities ordered Esther Lynch to leave the country within 24 hours, following statements made during the UGTT-led demonstration that interfered with Tunisian internal affairs," stated the agency.
In her speech, Lynch demanded the release of Anis Kaabi, Tunisia's General Labor Union (UGTT) leader arrested in the country last month.
According to the ETUC, Lynch left Tunisia on February 19.
Earlier this year, workers at toll barriers on Tunisian highways went on strike for better pay, leaving tolls uncollected for two days.
The arrest of Anis Kaabi, the leader of a powerful Tunisian Labour Union for highway workers triggered protests, backed by the unstable economic situation
in the country. In recent months, Tunisians have faced rising food prices and shortages of fuel and basic foodstuffs such as sugar and vegetable oil, reports say.