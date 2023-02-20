International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230220/tunisia-expels-europes-top-trade-union-official-over-allegations-of-interference-1107625293.html
Tunisia Expels Europe’s Top Trade Union Official Over Allegations of Interference
Tunisia Expels Europe’s Top Trade Union Official Over Allegations of Interference
Tunisian President Kais Said ordered Esther Lynch, the general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation, to leave the country after she addressed anti-government protesters in Sfax, Tunisia, on the 18 February.
2023-02-20T15:08+0000
2023-02-20T15:08+0000
africa
tunisia
ugtt
european trade union confederation (etuc)
protests
north africa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/08/1095351509_0:111:2470:1500_1920x0_80_0_0_ce98f15f35c2a1836ce603e115266a9f.jpg
Tunisian President Kais Said ordered Esther Lynch, the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) general secretary, to exit the country, claiming that she "interfered with Tunisian internal affairs" in her address to anti-government protesters in Sfax, Tunisia, on February 18.In her speech, Lynch demanded the release of Anis Kaabi, Tunisia's General Labor Union (UGTT) leader arrested in the country last month.According to the ETUC, Lynch left Tunisia on February 19.Earlier this year, workers at toll barriers on Tunisian highways went on strike for better pay, leaving tolls uncollected for two days.The arrest of Anis Kaabi, the leader of a powerful Tunisian Labour Union for highway workers triggered protests, backed by the unstable economic situation in the country. In recent months, Tunisians have faced rising food prices and shortages of fuel and basic foodstuffs such as sugar and vegetable oil, reports say.
https://sputniknews.com/20230220/france-ends-military-operations-in-burkina-faso-1107605714.html
africa
tunisia
north africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Gleb Chugunov
Gleb Chugunov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/08/1095351509_137:0:2333:1647_1920x0_80_0_0_c784eb1aa8576ea69977eb12150ccaa4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tunisian government, protests in tunisia, tunisian president, president kais said, european trade union confederation, tunisia's general labor union, labour union, labour workers, labour protesters
tunisian government, protests in tunisia, tunisian president, president kais said, european trade union confederation, tunisia's general labor union, labour union, labour workers, labour protesters

Tunisia Expels Europe’s Top Trade Union Official Over Allegations of Interference

15:08 GMT 20.02.2023
© AP Photo / Hassene DridiTunisian demonstrators gather during a rally in support of Tunisian President Kais Saied in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Tunisian demonstrators gather during a rally in support of Tunisian President Kais Saied in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, May 8, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2023
© AP Photo / Hassene Dridi
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Gleb Chugunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Tunisian General Trade Union (UGTT) organized anti-government demonstrations where European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) chief Esther Lynch took part, making demands on the government. The demo came against the backdrop of increasing food prices and shortages of fuel and basic foodstuffs in the country.
Tunisian President Kais Said ordered Esther Lynch, the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) general secretary, to exit the country, claiming that she "interfered with Tunisian internal affairs" in her address to anti-government protesters in Sfax, Tunisia, on February 18.

"By orders of the president, Tunisian authorities ordered Esther Lynch to leave the country within 24 hours, following statements made during the UGTT-led demonstration that interfered with Tunisian internal affairs," stated the agency.

In her speech, Lynch demanded the release of Anis Kaabi, Tunisia's General Labor Union (UGTT) leader arrested in the country last month.
According to the ETUC, Lynch left Tunisia on February 19.

Earlier this year, workers at toll barriers on Tunisian highways went on strike for better pay, leaving tolls uncollected for two days.
The arrest of Anis Kaabi, the leader of a powerful Tunisian Labour Union for highway workers triggered protests, backed by the unstable economic situation in the country. In recent months, Tunisians have faced rising food prices and shortages of fuel and basic foodstuffs such as sugar and vegetable oil, reports say.
In this file photo taken on November 10, 2019, soldiers from the French Army in Sahel monitor a rural area during the Bourgou IV operation in northern Burkina Faso, along the border with Mali and Niger - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2023
Africa
France Ends Military Operations in Burkina Faso
12:13 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала