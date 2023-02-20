https://sputniknews.com/20230220/tunisia-expels-europes-top-trade-union-official-over-allegations-of-interference-1107625293.html

Tunisia Expels Europe’s Top Trade Union Official Over Allegations of Interference

Tunisian President Kais Said ordered Esther Lynch, the general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation, to leave the country after she addressed anti-government protesters in Sfax, Tunisia, on the 18 February.

Tunisian President Kais Said ordered Esther Lynch, the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) general secretary, to exit the country, claiming that she "interfered with Tunisian internal affairs" in her address to anti-government protesters in Sfax, Tunisia, on February 18.In her speech, Lynch demanded the release of Anis Kaabi, Tunisia's General Labor Union (UGTT) leader arrested in the country last month.According to the ETUC, Lynch left Tunisia on February 19.Earlier this year, workers at toll barriers on Tunisian highways went on strike for better pay, leaving tolls uncollected for two days.The arrest of Anis Kaabi, the leader of a powerful Tunisian Labour Union for highway workers triggered protests, backed by the unstable economic situation in the country. In recent months, Tunisians have faced rising food prices and shortages of fuel and basic foodstuffs such as sugar and vegetable oil, reports say.

