Russia-Tunisia Trade Up 60% in 2022, Ambassador Says

Russia-Tunisia Trade Up 60% in 2022, Ambassador Says

In this article, Russian Ambassador to Tunisia Alexander Zolotov tells Sputnik that volume of trade between Russia and Tunisia increased by 63% in 10 months of 2022, reaching $692 million.

Trade between Russia and Tunisia increased sharply in 2022, Russian Ambassador to Tunisia Alexander Zolotov told Sputnik."The volume of trade grew significantly in 2022 despite the well-known artificial obstacles. In ten months, it exceeded the figure for the same period a year earlier by 63%, reaching $692 million," Zolotov said. The Russian diplomat added that the growth in trade "is a clear example of the ability to successfully interact in the current difficult world situation." Moreover, trade between the two countries is expected to increase further, since many Tunisian goods, in particular from the food and textile industries, are competitive and can replace the products of European countries on the Russian market, Zolotov told Sputnik.The diplomat noted that in December last year, a meeting of the co-chairs of the Russian-Tunisian Intergovernmental Committee on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation was held with the participation of the Russian Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Olegovich Kotyakov. During the meeting, it was decided to agree on a program to develop concrete steps to improve the effectiveness of the partnership between the two countries.Russia and Tunisia are also "actively" cooperating in the field of manned space flights and training the first female cosmonaut from Africa and Tunisia.He added that Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos and Tunisian company TELNET are currently conducting work related to the planned mission of the Tunisian female cosmonaut to the ISS.Regarding the Russian tourist flow to Tunisia, Zolotov said: "Here you can experience the best feelings towards Russia and its people. Tunisia has deservedly gained a good reputation as a host country with a rich cultural and historical heritage. All this allows for the expectation of a gradual return of the tourist flow, and this process is already underway."The Russian ambassador noted that the Russian airline Aeroflot announced the launch of direct flights between Moscow and Tunis starting from the end of May with three flights per week.Zolotov concluded by saying that he hopes for deepening relations between the two countries and active cooperation during the Second Russia-Africa Summit, which will take place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg in July.

