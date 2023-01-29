https://sputniknews.com/20230129/turnout-in-tunisias-parliamentary-elections-runoff-reportedly-at-over-11--1106804441.html
Turnout in Tunisia's Parliamentary Elections Runoff Reportedly at Over 11%
The preliminary turnout in the second round of the Tunisian legislative elections was 11.3%, the TAP news agency reports citing President of the ISIE, Farouk Bouaskar.
The parliamentary elections runoff was held in Tunisia on Sunday with 262 candidates running for the remaining seats. The preliminary turnout in the second round was 11.3%, Bouaskar said, with 887,638 out of 7,853,447 registered Tunisian voters having cast their ballots. According to ISIE, there were no serious violations during the Sunday vote. The initial results of the vote will be announced on February 1, Bouaskar said. The first round of the Tunisian legislative elections was held in mid-December, when only 23 people were elected to the parliament, consisting of 161 lawmakers. According to preliminary data, the turnout in the first round was 11.22%.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The preliminary turnout in the second round of the Tunisian legislative elections was 11.3%, the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) news agency reports citing President of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), Farouk Bouaskar.
The parliamentary elections runoff was held in Tunisia on Sunday with 262 candidates running for the remaining seats.
The preliminary turnout in the second round was 11.3%, Bouaskar said, with 887,638 out of 7,853,447 registered Tunisian voters having cast their ballots.
According to ISIE, there were no serious violations during the Sunday vote.
The initial results of the vote will be announced on February 1, Bouaskar said.
The first round of the Tunisian legislative elections was held in mid-December, when only 23 people were elected to the parliament, consisting of 161 lawmakers.
According to preliminary data, the turnout in the first round was 11.22%.