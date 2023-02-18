https://sputniknews.com/20230218/trump-will-visit-ohio-town-impacted-by-toxic-train-derailment-media-reports-1107561149.html
Trump Will Visit Ohio Town Impacted by Toxic Train Derailment, Media Reports
Trump Will Visit Ohio Town Impacted by Toxic Train Derailment, Media Reports
Donald Trump will visit the town of East Palestine, next week to meet with people impacted by a train derailment and subsequent "controlled release" of toxic chemicals into the environment, US media reported, citing its source.
2023-02-18T00:42+0000
2023-02-18T00:42+0000
2023-02-18T00:42+0000
americas
us
ohio
donald trump
train derailment
toxic chemicals
toxic waste
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105465898_0:0:3013:1696_1920x0_80_0_0_f6ea82f6b1d830c9eff13d1d78d53485.jpg
Trump plans to visit East Palestine on Wednesday to meet with community members, the report said on Friday. Trump has a strong relationship with the people of Ohio, the report said.On February 3, a train hauling hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine. Officials diverted and burnt some of the chemicals in a so-called controlled release. The action let toxic chemicals, including hydrogen chloride, phosgene, butyl acrylate and ethylene into the environment.Residents in the area have told Sputnik of recent health impacts, including headaches, burning skin and irritated eyes, as well as anxiety about long-term health risks such as cancer.The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Sputnik that approximately 3,500 fish have died in waterways near the site of the train derailment.The Biden administration has said it plans to deploy a team of toxicologists to assess the area.
https://sputniknews.com/20230218/trump-favored-against-biden-harris-in-hypothetical-2024-presidential-matchups---poll-1107560610.html
americas
ohio
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105465898_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_beb53f402c2e244febcdb70446218c97.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ohio, train wreck, east palestine, long term health risks, ohio burning, chemical waste us, trump 2023, toxic train derailment, dead fish ohio, chemicals cancer ohio, biden admin on ohio incident
ohio, train wreck, east palestine, long term health risks, ohio burning, chemical waste us, trump 2023, toxic train derailment, dead fish ohio, chemicals cancer ohio, biden admin on ohio incident
Trump Will Visit Ohio Town Impacted by Toxic Train Derailment, Media Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump will visit the town of East Palestine, Ohio, next week to meet with people impacted by a train derailment and subsequent "controlled release" of toxic chemicals into the environment, US media reported, citing a source familiar with Trump’s plans.
Trump plans to visit East Palestine on Wednesday to meet with community members, the report said on Friday. Trump has a strong relationship with the people of Ohio, the report said.
On February 3, a train hauling hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine
. Officials diverted and burnt some of the chemicals in a so-called controlled release. The action let toxic chemicals, including hydrogen chloride, phosgene, butyl acrylate and ethylene into the environment.
Residents in the area have told Sputnik of recent health impacts
, including headaches, burning skin and irritated eyes
, as well as anxiety about long-term health risks such as cancer.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Sputnik that approximately 3,500 fish have died in waterways
near the site of the train derailment.
The Biden administration has said it plans to deploy a team of toxicologists
to assess the area.