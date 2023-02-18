International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230218/trump-favored-against-biden-harris-in-hypothetical-2024-presidential-matchups---poll-1107560610.html
Trump Favored Against Biden, Harris in Hypothetical 2024 Presidential Matchups - Poll
Trump Favored Against Biden, Harris in Hypothetical 2024 Presidential Matchups - Poll
Former US President Donald Trump is favored to beat both incumbent Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in hypothetical matchups for the 2024 US presidential election, a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll released exclusively to The Hill detailed.
2023-02-18T00:22+0000
2023-02-18T00:23+0000
americas
2024 us presidential elections
joe biden
kamala harris
donald trump
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095294564_0:0:3068:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_51ce6b199dbafcd0fbe1325881219057.jpg
A plurality of respondents, 46%, said in the polling that they would vote for Trump over Biden if the 2024 election were held today. Just 41% said they would vote for Biden, while 13% said they were unsure, the report said. Trump also beats Harris in a hypothetical matchup, but by a wider margin of 49% to 39%, respectively, the report found. Another 13% of respondents again said they were unsure of their vote in a matchup between Trump and Harris, the report also said. Moreover, Trump is the leading candidate in a hypothetical eight-person Republican primary, the poll found. Trump received 37% of support in a field of candidates including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, who received 19% and 7% support, respectively, the report said. The poll was conducted between February 15-16 and surveyed 1,838 people, the report said. As a representative online sample, the poll does not include a probability confidence interval, the report noted.
https://sputniknews.com/20230123/trump-and-desantis-would-beat-biden-if-2024-elections-were-held-today-poll-shows-1106617391.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/05/1095294564_202:0:2933:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_80d86e6fc8f0b66f39e599b7b440bf66.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, kamala harris, donald trump, 2024 presidential election, polling, presidential matchups
joe biden, kamala harris, donald trump, 2024 presidential election, polling, presidential matchups

Trump Favored Against Biden, Harris in Hypothetical 2024 Presidential Matchups - Poll

00:22 GMT 18.02.2023 (Updated: 00:23 GMT 18.02.2023)
© AP Photo / Julio CortezIn this Oct. 22, 2020, file photo first lady Melania Trump, left, and President Donald Trump, center, remain on stage as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, walk away at the conclusion of the second and final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.
In this Oct. 22, 2020, file photo first lady Melania Trump, left, and President Donald Trump, center, remain on stage as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, walk away at the conclusion of the second and final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2023
© AP Photo / Julio Cortez
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik ) - Former US President Donald Trump is favored to beat both incumbent Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in hypothetical matchups for the 2024 US presidential election, a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll released exclusively to The Hill detailed.
A plurality of respondents, 46%, said in the polling that they would vote for Trump over Biden if the 2024 election were held today. Just 41% said they would vote for Biden, while 13% said they were unsure, the report said.
Trump also beats Harris in a hypothetical matchup, but by a wider margin of 49% to 39%, respectively, the report found. Another 13% of respondents again said they were unsure of their vote in a matchup between Trump and Harris, the report also said.
Moreover, Trump is the leading candidate in a hypothetical eight-person Republican primary, the poll found. Trump received 37% of support in a field of candidates including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, who received 19% and 7% support, respectively, the report said.
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One for a trip to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2023
Americas
Trump and DeSantis Would Beat Biden if 2024 Elections Were Held Today, Poll Shows
23 January, 13:12 GMT
The poll was conducted between February 15-16 and surveyed 1,838 people, the report said. As a representative online sample, the poll does not include a probability confidence interval, the report noted.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала