Trump Favored Against Biden, Harris in Hypothetical 2024 Presidential Matchups - Poll
00:22 GMT 18.02.2023 (Updated: 00:23 GMT 18.02.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik ) - Former US President Donald Trump is favored to beat both incumbent Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in hypothetical matchups for the 2024 US presidential election, a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll released exclusively to The Hill detailed.
A plurality of respondents, 46%, said in the polling that they would vote for Trump over Biden if the 2024 election were held today. Just 41% said they would vote for Biden, while 13% said they were unsure, the report said.
Trump also beats Harris in a hypothetical matchup, but by a wider margin of 49% to 39%, respectively, the report found. Another 13% of respondents again said they were unsure of their vote in a matchup between Trump and Harris, the report also said.
Moreover, Trump is the leading candidate in a hypothetical eight-person Republican primary, the poll found. Trump received 37% of support in a field of candidates including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, who received 19% and 7% support, respectively, the report said.
The poll was conducted between February 15-16 and surveyed 1,838 people, the report said. As a representative online sample, the poll does not include a probability confidence interval, the report noted.