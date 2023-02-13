International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230213/ohio-residents-reportedly-raise-health-concerns-after-toxic-train-derailment-1107382979.html
Ohio Residents Reportedly Raise Health Concerns After Toxic Train Derailment
Ohio Residents Reportedly Raise Health Concerns After Toxic Train Derailment
Residents around East Palestine, Ohio, are skeptical of US Environmental Protection Agency claims that it is safe to return home, after a train derailment earlier this month led authorities to burn hazardous materials inside tanker cars to preempt an explosion, media reported on Monday.
2023-02-13T15:50+0000
2023-02-13T15:50+0000
americas
us
ohio
train
train derailment
toxic chemicals
health
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0d/1107382832_0:257:3001:1945_1920x0_80_0_0_dec01782a247b5e563cee014d3b758fb.jpg
Residents have since complained of feeling ill and noted animals getting sick and fish dying in bodies of water. Three days after the derailment on February 3, authorities burned vinyl chloride inside five tanker cars, which released hydrogen chloride and phosgene, the report said. The EPA says tests indicate the surrounding air and water are safe for residents. Two Pennsylvania residents filed a federal lawsuit last Thursday against Norfolk Southern, calling for the railway to pay for medical screenings and care for residents living within a 30-mile radius of the derailment site in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
https://sputniknews.com/20230204/derailed-train-causes-massive-fire-in-east-palestine-ohio---photos-videos-1106966523.html
americas
ohio
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0d/1107382832_154:0:2817:1997_1920x0_80_0_0_0ed0ba87c5be14a8c40d25b4d698f2e7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ohio residents raise health concerns, toxic ohio train derailment, ohio train derailment, east palestine train derailment
ohio residents raise health concerns, toxic ohio train derailment, ohio train derailment, east palestine train derailment

Ohio Residents Reportedly Raise Health Concerns After Toxic Train Derailment

15:50 GMT 13.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / DUSTIN FRANZSmoke rises from a derailed cargo train in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 4, 2023.
Smoke rises from a derailed cargo train in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 4, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / DUSTIN FRANZ
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Residents around East Palestine, Ohio, are skeptical of US Environmental Protection Agency claims that it is safe to return home, after a train derailment earlier this month led authorities to burn hazardous materials inside tanker cars to preempt an explosion, media reported on Monday.
Residents have since complained of feeling ill and noted animals getting sick and fish dying in bodies of water.
Three days after the derailment on February 3, authorities burned vinyl chloride inside five tanker cars, which released hydrogen chloride and phosgene, the report said. The EPA says tests indicate the surrounding air and water are safe for residents.
A screenshot of a video showing a plume of smoke after a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2023
Americas
Derailed Train Causes Massive Fire in East Palestine, Ohio - Photos, Videos
4 February, 05:24 GMT
Two Pennsylvania residents filed a federal lawsuit last Thursday against Norfolk Southern, calling for the railway to pay for medical screenings and care for residents living within a 30-mile radius of the derailment site in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала