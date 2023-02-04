https://sputniknews.com/20230204/derailed-train-causes-massive-fire-in-east-palestine-ohio---photos-videos-1106966523.html

Derailed Train Causes Massive Fire in East Palestine, Ohio - Photos, Videos

Derailed Train Causes Massive Fire in East Palestine, Ohio - Photos, Videos

Police have started evacuating people from the area, while firefighters have been trying to put out the flame. 04.02.2023, Sputnik International

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for East Palestine, Ohio, after a train derailed near the town, causing a massive blaze at a nearby building, US media reported.Norfolk Southern Railway published a statement on the incident.Fire departments from Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia dispatched their personnel to help extinguish the blaze. In the meantime, photos are circulating on the social media, purportedly depicting the huge fire and massive clouds of smoke caused by the incident.

