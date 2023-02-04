https://sputniknews.com/20230204/derailed-train-causes-massive-fire-in-east-palestine-ohio---photos-videos-1106966523.html
Derailed Train Causes Massive Fire in East Palestine, Ohio - Photos, Videos
Derailed Train Causes Massive Fire in East Palestine, Ohio - Photos, Videos
Police have started evacuating people from the area, while firefighters have been trying to put out the flame. 04.02.2023
A shelter-in-place order has been issued for East Palestine, Ohio, after a train derailed near the town, causing a massive blaze at a nearby building, US media reported.Norfolk Southern Railway published a statement on the incident.Fire departments from Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia dispatched their personnel to help extinguish the blaze. In the meantime, photos are circulating on the social media, purportedly depicting the huge fire and massive clouds of smoke caused by the incident.
A shelter-in-place order has been issued for East Palestine, Ohio, after a train derailed near the town, causing a massive blaze at a nearby building, US media reported.
"An evacuation has been ordered in a 1 mile area of the James St Crossing. A shelter is available at the East Palestine High School", the message said.
Norfolk Southern Railway published a statement on the incident.
"We are aware of the derailment in East Palestine, and are coordinating closely with local first responders while mobilizing our own teams. We will share more details as they become available."
Fire departments from Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia dispatched their personnel to help extinguish the blaze. In the meantime, photos are circulating on the social media, purportedly depicting the huge fire and massive clouds of smoke caused by the incident.