Video: US Reporter Arrested During Ohio Governor’s Conference on Palestine Train Derailment

The Governor was speaking about a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio and the evacuation orders he put into place after hazardous chemicals the train was carrying caught fire.

NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert was arrested on Wednesday while covering a news conference held by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine about a severe train derailment that occurred the week prior.Lambert was giving a live report on the conference for NewsNation’s “Rush Hour" program. According to the station, Lambert was supposed to go live hours after the conference but it was delayed from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time, the same time Lambert was scheduled to go live.Lambert stayed at the back of the high school gymnasium where the governor was speaking but was told to be quiet by police. Lambert complied with the order and quickly ended his broadcast, sending it back to the station.The police arrested him moments later, something that DeWine was quick to point out he did not order. “If someone was stopped from [talking to a camera], or told they could not do that, that was wrong. It was nothing that I authorized,” he told reporters, adding “I don’t know all the facts but he or she, whoever was arrested, had a right to be reporting and do what they do every single day.”Videos posted on the network’s social media and broadcast showed police with Lambert on the ground in handcuffs, before police picked him up and walked him to a police car.Law enforcement officers told the outlet that Lambert would be held overnight and the earliest he could be released would be at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. He is being charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.Mike Viqueira, NewsNation’s Washington bureau chief, condemned the arrest.During the conference, DeWine ended the evacuation order he put into place after the train derailment. Roughly 5,000 people had been ordered to leave their homes after the train, which included at least ten cars carrying hazardous chemicals, derailed and caught fire around 9 p.m. on Friday in East Palestine, Ohio. There have been no reported injuries to residents, the train’s crew, or first responders but authorities warned that the burning vinyl chloride in some of the derailed cars would send dangerous chemicals into the air.An East Palestine business owner and two other residents are suing the train company, Norfolk Southern, alleging negligence and exposure to toxic chemicals.

