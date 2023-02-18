https://sputniknews.com/20230218/sturgeons-departure-leaves-scottish-national-party-without-obvious-successor-experts-say-1107567181.html

Sturgeon's Departure Leaves Scottish National Party Without Obvious Successor, Experts Say

Outgoing Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's time in office is marked by progressive rhetoric that has not been fully matched by tangible public policy results and her departure leaves ruling Scottish National Party (SNP) without a clear leader, experts told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Sturgeon announced her plans to step down as the first minister and SNP leader. She will remain in office until her successor is elected. With eight years in office, Sturgeon is leaving as Scotland's longest-serving first minister as well as the first woman entrusted with such authority. Since assuming power in 2014, Sturgeon butted heads with Westminster on multiple occasions, steered her country through the COVID-19 pandemic and maintained her party's grip on Scotland's politics. The matter of independence was particularly important, especially in the last stretch of Sturgeon's rule when she proposed a new vote on Scotland's independence to be held on October 19, 2023. Former UK prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss stated that they would not allow a second referendum since the Scottish people had already decided to stay within the United Kingdom in a 55-to-45 percent vote in 2014. In late November, the UK Supreme Court ruled that it was illegal to hold a referendum on the independence of Scotland without the consent of the UK government. Sturgeon proclaimed that the United Kingdom's next general election will serve as a de facto referendum on the issue. At the same time, when it comes to her public policy record, Sturgeon's achievements are less than stellar, according to the expert. Expert suggests that Sturgeon may also have gone as far as possible in terms of reaching a sustained majority support for independence among her fellow Scots, which has increased from about 30% before 2014 to 50% now. Gregor Gall, an affiliate research associate at the University of Glasgow, expressed a similar sentiment with regard to the SNP and Scottish government's track record under Sturgeon, who may have talked a great game without doing enough to back it up. He went on to say that Sturgeon stepping down is a setback for those working toward the goal of Scottish independence and "whether that will open up space for newer and stronger forces outside the SNP and its leadership remains to be seen." SuccessionAs Sturgeon is about to bow out from office, the main question now is who will take up her mantle after she is gone, with both experts noting the role she played within the SNP, will Gall citing the party's "extremely centralised and hierarchical nature" as the reason for the lack of an obvious successor. Bennie, for her part, suggested that there will be an open competition for leadership with various candidates as "there appears to be no obvious successor, which is a sign of how much Sturgeon dominated the party." She also highlighted the issue of independence as a factor in the selection process. Bennie continued by saying that it is not known whether or not the support for independence and the SNP has plateaued, adding that while there has been a small increase in support for Labour in Scotland it is more to do with the unpopularity of the Tories at Westminster.

