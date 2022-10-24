https://sputniknews.com/20221024/scottish-leader-demands-early-election-says-would-not-vote-for-sunak-if-given-chance-1102589129.html
Scottish Leader Demands Early Election, Says Would Not Vote For Sunak If Given Chance
Scottish Leader Demands Early Election, Says Would Not Vote For Sunak If Given Chance
Earlier in the day, Sunak became the head of the ruling Conservative Party, and as such, the country's next prime minister. 24.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-24T16:18+0000
2022-10-24T16:18+0000
2022-10-24T16:18+0000
world
uk
rishi sunak
nicola sturgeon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0e/1096313069_0:263:3072:1991_1920x0_80_0_0_698084e3a8a298bef2a9d89cad1d2d93.jpg
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Following the election on Monday of former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak as Conservative Party leader and UK PRM, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called on him to hold a snap general election in the country, noting that Scotland would never vote for him if given the chance.At the same time, Sturgeon congratulated incoming PM Sunak and vowed to do everything possible to build a constructive working relationship with him, despite their political differences.Sunak, however, was reported to have ruled out the possibility of holding an early general election.On October 20, Liz Truss announced her resignation as UK prime minister, less than two months after her appointment as Boris Johnson's successor, becoming the shortest-serving head of government in UK history.
https://sputniknews.com/20221024/rishi-sunak-to-be-named-uk-prime-minister-as-penny-mordaunt-pulls-out-of-race-1102570649.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0e/1096313069_85:0:2816:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d4384a6333a72c4eb82187f5aa92aa0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk, rishi sunak, nicola sturgeon
uk, rishi sunak, nicola sturgeon
Scottish Leader Demands Early Election, Says Would Not Vote For Sunak If Given Chance
Earlier in the day, Sunak became the head of the ruling Conservative Party, and as such, the country's next prime minister.
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Following the election on Monday of former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak as Conservative Party leader and UK PRM, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called on him to hold a snap general election in the country, noting that Scotland would never vote for him if given the chance.
"As for the politics, I’d suggest one immediate decision he should take and one he certainly should not. He should call an early General Election... For Scotland, of course, he becomes another PM we did not and, without doubt would not vote for even if given the chance," Sturgeon said on Twitter.
At the same time, Sturgeon congratulated incoming PM Sunak and vowed to do everything possible to build a constructive working relationship with him, despite their political differences.
Sunak, however, was reported to have ruled out the possibility of holding an early general election.
On October 20, Liz Truss announced her resignation as UK prime minister, less than two months after her appointment as Boris Johnson's successor, becoming the shortest-serving head of government in UK history.