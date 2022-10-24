https://sputniknews.com/20221024/scottish-leader-demands-early-election-says-would-not-vote-for-sunak-if-given-chance-1102589129.html

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Following the election on Monday of former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak as Conservative Party leader and UK PRM, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called on him to hold a snap general election in the country, noting that Scotland would never vote for him if given the chance.At the same time, Sturgeon congratulated incoming PM Sunak and vowed to do everything possible to build a constructive working relationship with him, despite their political differences.Sunak, however, was reported to have ruled out the possibility of holding an early general election.On October 20, Liz Truss announced her resignation as UK prime minister, less than two months after her appointment as Boris Johnson's successor, becoming the shortest-serving head of government in UK history.

