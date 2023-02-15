https://sputniknews.com/20230215/nicola-sturgeon-to-resign-as-scottish-first-minister-1107457082.html

Nicola Sturgeon to Resign as Scottish First Minister

Sturgeon to quit after more than 11 years as Scottish National Party leader, a senior Scottish government source said. 15.02.2023, Sputnik International

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is et to announce her resignation following a series of policy fiascos.A Scottish government source told media that Sturgeon, leader of the separatist Scottish national Party (SNP), would make the announcement at her official residence of Bute House in Edinburgh at 11am UK time. It is not clear when exactly she will leave office.A source close to the nationalist leader said she had "had enough" after nearly 11 years in the job.Recent polls showed support for Scottish independence, the SNP's key policy, had slumped from over 50 per cent to below 40 per cent since early January.That was after the SNP pushed the Gender Recognition Reform (GRR) bill through the devolved Scottish parliament in December — just a month before transgender double rapist Isla Bryson, known as Adam Graham before he went on trial, was convicted and sent to a women's jail.The bill, which goes much further than existing UK law, would allow people as young as 16 to gain legal recognition as members of the opposite sex after just three months living under their new identity, without the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria — effectively allowing any man access to female-only spaces.The SNP and its coalition partner the Scottish Greens voted down an amendment proposed by the Scottish Conservatives to prevent convicted sex offenders form obtaining the gender recognition certificate.That blew up in the devolved government's face following Bryson's conviction, forcing Sturgeon to make an embarrassing U-turn on her party's policy of accepting all claims to transgender or non-binary identity.Other Scottish government farragoes included the ongoing scandal at state-owned CalMac Ferries, where a £97 million order for two ships from Ferguson Marine, a shipyard nationalised by the devolved government, ran £150 million over budget and years over schedule.

