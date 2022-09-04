https://sputniknews.com/20220904/sturgeon-says-truss-will-be-disaster-for-uk-if-she-governs-the-way-she-campaigned-1100362520.html

Sturgeon Says Truss Will Be 'Disaster' for UK If She Governs the Way She Campaigned

Sturgeon Says Truss Will Be 'Disaster' for UK If She Governs the Way She Campaigned

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned that Liz Truss will be a disaster for the United Kingdom should she become prime minister... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-04T13:57+0000

2022-09-04T13:57+0000

2022-09-04T13:57+0000

tory leadership race 2022

uk

liz truss

rishi sunak

nicola sturgeon

scotland

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0e/1096313069_0:263:3072:1991_1920x0_80_0_0_698084e3a8a298bef2a9d89cad1d2d93.jpg

"If she governs as she has campaigned over the summer, she will be a disaster — not just for Scotland, but for all of the UK. But let’s hope that’s not the case, because this is a very serious time for the UK and it needs very serious and very purposeful leadership," she told Sky News on Sunday.She accused the sitting foreign secretary of pandering to the "niche priorities" of a 100,000 Tory members. She estimated it would take 24 to 48 hours to see whether Truss is going to govern as a prime minister with a focus on the "real priorities" of the country.The two have traded barbs throughout the Conservative Party’s leadership contest in summer, with Truss calling the pro-independence Scottish leader "an attention seeker who should be ignored."Sturgeon, who has outlasted three UK prime ministers, said she would try to have a constructive working relationship with whoever takes up Boris Johnson’s office on Tuesday.Truss has polled well among Tory members and is expected to beat former finance minister Rishi Sunak to the UK's top job. Sturgeon said that she and Truss obviously "don’t agree on very much politically" but she called herself a firm believer in giving anyone a chance to prove themselves.

https://sputniknews.com/20220904/uk-pm-hopeful-liz-truss-rejects-armageddon-scenario-for-crisis-plagued-britain-1100357827.html

scotland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, liz truss, rishi sunak, nicola sturgeon, scotland