International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2022
Tory Leadership Race 2022
The Tory leadership race started after scandal-ridden PM Boris Johnson announced his resignation in July. After several rounds of votes, two candidates are now vying for the top spot: Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak. A new party leader will be announced on September 5.
https://sputniknews.com/20220904/sturgeon-says-truss-will-be-disaster-for-uk-if-she-governs-the-way-she-campaigned-1100362520.html
Sturgeon Says Truss Will Be 'Disaster' for UK If She Governs the Way She Campaigned
Sturgeon Says Truss Will Be 'Disaster' for UK If She Governs the Way She Campaigned
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned that Liz Truss will be a disaster for the United Kingdom should she become prime minister... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-04T13:57+0000
2022-09-04T13:57+0000
tory leadership race 2022
uk
liz truss
rishi sunak
nicola sturgeon
scotland
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0e/1096313069_0:263:3072:1991_1920x0_80_0_0_698084e3a8a298bef2a9d89cad1d2d93.jpg
"If she governs as she has campaigned over the summer, she will be a disaster — not just for Scotland, but for all of the UK. But let’s hope that’s not the case, because this is a very serious time for the UK and it needs very serious and very purposeful leadership," she told Sky News on Sunday.She accused the sitting foreign secretary of pandering to the "niche priorities" of a 100,000 Tory members. She estimated it would take 24 to 48 hours to see whether Truss is going to govern as a prime minister with a focus on the "real priorities" of the country.The two have traded barbs throughout the Conservative Party’s leadership contest in summer, with Truss calling the pro-independence Scottish leader "an attention seeker who should be ignored."Sturgeon, who has outlasted three UK prime ministers, said she would try to have a constructive working relationship with whoever takes up Boris Johnson’s office on Tuesday.Truss has polled well among Tory members and is expected to beat former finance minister Rishi Sunak to the UK's top job. Sturgeon said that she and Truss obviously "don’t agree on very much politically" but she called herself a firm believer in giving anyone a chance to prove themselves.
https://sputniknews.com/20220904/uk-pm-hopeful-liz-truss-rejects-armageddon-scenario-for-crisis-plagued-britain-1100357827.html
scotland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0e/1096313069_85:0:2816:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d4384a6333a72c4eb82187f5aa92aa0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, liz truss, rishi sunak, nicola sturgeon, scotland
uk, liz truss, rishi sunak, nicola sturgeon, scotland

Sturgeon Says Truss Will Be 'Disaster' for UK If She Governs the Way She Campaigned

13:57 GMT 04.09.2022
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinScotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, is interviewed in Washington
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, is interviewed in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2022
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned that Liz Truss will be a disaster for the United Kingdom should she become prime minister and govern in the way she has campai gned.
"If she governs as she has campaigned over the summer, she will be a disaster — not just for Scotland, but for all of the UK. But let’s hope that’s not the case, because this is a very serious time for the UK and it needs very serious and very purposeful leadership," she told Sky News on Sunday.
She accused the sitting foreign secretary of pandering to the "niche priorities" of a 100,000 Tory members. She estimated it would take 24 to 48 hours to see whether Truss is going to govern as a prime minister with a focus on the "real priorities" of the country.
The two have traded barbs throughout the Conservative Party’s leadership contest in summer, with Truss calling the pro-independence Scottish leader "an attention seeker who should be ignored."
Contender to become the country's next Prime minister and leader of the Conservative party British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss speaks during a Conservative Party Hustings event in Belfast, on August 17, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2022
World
UK PM Hopeful Liz Truss Rejects 'Armageddon Scenario' for Crisis-Plagued Britain
12:27 GMT
Sturgeon, who has outlasted three UK prime ministers, said she would try to have a constructive working relationship with whoever takes up Boris Johnson’s office on Tuesday.
Truss has polled well among Tory members and is expected to beat former finance minister Rishi Sunak to the UK's top job. Sturgeon said that she and Truss obviously "don’t agree on very much politically" but she called herself a firm believer in giving anyone a chance to prove themselves.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала