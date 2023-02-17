Russia and Uganda Agree on Cooperation to Ensure Epidemiological Safety
16:43 GMT 17.02.2023 (Updated: 16:44 GMT 17.02.2023)
© AP Photo / Lynne SladkyIn this Oct. 5, 2021, file photo a healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.
© AP Photo / Lynne Sladky
Subscribe
Russia's consumer rights and health agency delegation has visited Uganda where it held a number of meetings with the nation's top officials. There, Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni met with the Rospotrebnadzor agency's chief Anna Popova to discuss the details of mutual biosafety cooperation.
Uganda's President Museveni and Russia's Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) head Anna Popova have agreed to develop a plan of joint action in ensuring sanitary, epidemiological and biological security.
Popova expressed Rospotrebnadzors' readiness to facilitate the transfer of knowledge and technology to Uganda to identify and study a wide range of infections. Among the proposals are the use of mobile laboratories and the training of Ugandan specialists both in Uganda and on the basis of specialized research institutions in Russia.
Apart from that, Popova also met with Uganda's Health Minister Jane Ruth Aseng, Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Diane Atuane, and the head of the Uganda National Laboratory Service Susan Nabadde Ndidde.
Apart from that, Popova also met with Uganda's Health Minister Jane Ruth Aseng, Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Diane Atuane, and the head of the Uganda National Laboratory Service Susan Nabadde Ndidde.
"The parties discussed cooperation to combat particularly dangerous infections in Uganda and the East African region as a whole, including such dangerous diseases as Ebola fever, Crimea-Congo haemorrhagic fever, anthrax. The Ugandan side is interested in using the experience of the Russian Federation in ensuring national biosafety, developing laboratory infrastructure, [and] conducting scientific research," the press release by the Russian governmental body said.
In March, a group of Ugandan specialists will arrive in the Russian city of Saratov, where they will be trained on the basis of the scientific research antichum Rospotrebnadzor institute "Microb" , according to the statement.
Earlier, the Rospotrebnadzor delegation visited another African state. On February 14, Popova and the Minister of Public Health and the Fight Against AIDS of Burundi Sylvie Nzeyimana opened a new laboratory based on the National Center for Public Health of the Republic, which was created with Russian support.
14 February, 12:57 GMT