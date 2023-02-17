International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230217/biden-admin-to-send-medical-team-to-ohio-to-conduct-tests-after-train-wreck-1107554616.html
Biden Admin. to Send Medical Team to Ohio to Conduct Tests After Train Wreck
Biden Admin. to Send Medical Team to Ohio to Conduct Tests After Train Wreck
The US Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will deploy a team of medical personnel to East Palestine, Ohio, to conduct testing after the derailing of a train carrying hazardous chemicals earlier in the month, the White House announced on Friday.
2023-02-17T17:55+0000
2023-02-17T17:55+0000
americas
us
ohio
train derailment
toxins
hazardous substances
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/11/1107554470_0:92:2500:1498_1920x0_80_0_0_265c9aa5b643cb8f12c3c00f68a25f90.jpg
"Today, in response to Governor [Mike] DeWine’s and the Ohio congressional delegation’s request on February 16 for additional federal public health support, the Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced they are deploying a team of medical personnel and toxicologists to conduct public health testing and assessments," the White House said in a press release. The personnel will support federal, state and local officials already on the ground to evaluate individuals who were exposed or potentially exposed to the chemicals and to help ensure timely communications to the public, the release added. On February 3, a freight train carrying hazardous cargo derailed in East Palestine. The derailment led to a subsequent fire and an explosion and toxic substances were released into the atmosphere as a result of the incident. Three days after the derailment, authorities burned vinyl chloride inside five tanker cars, which released hydrogen chloride and phosgene, according to media reports. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said tests indicate the surrounding air and water are safe for residents, however, further checks need to be conducted daily to ensure public safety. Nevertheless, local media reported that around 3,500 fish have died in waterways near the derailment and numerous residents have complained about feeling nauseous and experiencing headaches and other ailments.
https://sputniknews.com/20230215/ohio-residents-bear-witness-to-environmental-disaster-cover-up-1107469360.html
americas
ohio
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/11/1107554470_0:0:2500:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_9fbcd5486f6d966e2a6889766cabca62.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ohio, train derailment, hazardous materisal, toxins, environment
ohio, train derailment, hazardous materisal, toxins, environment

Biden Admin. to Send Medical Team to Ohio to Conduct Tests After Train Wreck

17:55 GMT 17.02.2023
© AP Photo / Ohio National GuardThe Ohio National Guard, ONG 52nd Civil Support Team members prepare to enter an incident area to assess remaining hazards with a lightweight inflatable decontamination system (LIDS) in East Palestine, Ohio
The Ohio National Guard, ONG 52nd Civil Support Team members prepare to enter an incident area to assess remaining hazards with a lightweight inflatable decontamination system (LIDS) in East Palestine, Ohio - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2023
© AP Photo / Ohio National Guard
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will deploy a team of medical personnel to East Palestine, Ohio, to conduct testing after the derailing of a train carrying hazardous chemicals earlier in the month, the White House announced on Friday.
"Today, in response to Governor [Mike] DeWine’s and the Ohio congressional delegation’s request on February 16 for additional federal public health support, the Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced they are deploying a team of medical personnel and toxicologists to conduct public health testing and assessments," the White House said in a press release.
Interview with Misty Winston - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2023
Americas
Ohio Residents Bear Witness to Environmental Disaster Cover-Up
15 February, 18:02 GMT
The personnel will support federal, state and local officials already on the ground to evaluate individuals who were exposed or potentially exposed to the chemicals and to help ensure timely communications to the public, the release added.
On February 3, a freight train carrying hazardous cargo derailed in East Palestine. The derailment led to a subsequent fire and an explosion and toxic substances were released into the atmosphere as a result of the incident. Three days after the derailment, authorities burned vinyl chloride inside five tanker cars, which released hydrogen chloride and phosgene, according to media reports. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said tests indicate the surrounding air and water are safe for residents, however, further checks need to be conducted daily to ensure public safety.
Nevertheless, local media reported that around 3,500 fish have died in waterways near the derailment and numerous residents have complained about feeling nauseous and experiencing headaches and other ailments.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала