https://sputniknews.com/20230217/is-there-an-environmental-crisis-in-east-palestine-ohio-1107519479.html

Is There an Environmental Crisis in East Palestine, Ohio?

Is There an Environmental Crisis in East Palestine, Ohio?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including a first... 17.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-17T04:02+0000

2023-02-17T04:02+0000

2023-02-17T09:25+0000

fault lines

radio

haiti

hunter biden

joe biden

ohio

train crash

nicola sturgeon

scotland

shortages

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/10/1107519309_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_27fac62dee739c68a041c6d0c9b2a714.png

Is there an environmental crisis in East Palestine, Ohio? On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including a first hand recount of what is happening in East Palestine, Ohio after the train derailment carrying toxic chemicals.

Scott Sands - Ohio Radio Host “The Scott Sands Show”Tyler Nixon - Army Infantry Veteran & WriterDanny Shaw - International Affairs AnalystTommy Sheridan - Former Scottish PoliticianDr. John Dombrowski - CEO of the Washington Pain CenterIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by radio host Scott Sands to talk about the ongoing environmental disaster in Ohio and what authorities are doing to improve the situation for the state's residents.In the second hour, Tyler Nixon joined Fault Lines to discuss the Hunter Biden laptop saga and how Biden’s lawyers are sending threatening lawsuit letters to random people including Tyler Nixon.Late in the second hour, Danny Shaw spoke with the team about the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse as Florida officials arrest four people in connection with the attack.In the third hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with Tommy Sheridan about Nicola Sturgeon quitting as first minister of Scotland and what this means for the future of Scotland.Later in the last hour, Dr. John Dombrowski joined Fault Lines hosts to talk about the scarcity of crucial medicines in the United States like bladder cancer medication and why is the US going through medicine shortages.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

haiti

ohio

scotland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

radio, haiti, hunter biden, joe biden, ohio, train crash, nicola sturgeon, scotland, shortages, аудио