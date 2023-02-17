https://sputniknews.com/20230217/is-there-an-environmental-crisis-in-east-palestine-ohio-1107519479.html
Is There an Environmental Crisis in East Palestine, Ohio?
Is There an Environmental Crisis in East Palestine, Ohio?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including a first... 17.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-17T04:02+0000
2023-02-17T04:02+0000
2023-02-17T09:25+0000
fault lines
radio
haiti
hunter biden
joe biden
ohio
train crash
nicola sturgeon
scotland
shortages
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/10/1107519309_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_27fac62dee739c68a041c6d0c9b2a714.png
Is there an environmental crisis in East Palestine, Ohio?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including a first hand recount of what is happening in East Palestine, Ohio after the train derailment carrying toxic chemicals.
Scott Sands - Ohio Radio Host “The Scott Sands Show”Tyler Nixon - Army Infantry Veteran & WriterDanny Shaw - International Affairs AnalystTommy Sheridan - Former Scottish PoliticianDr. John Dombrowski - CEO of the Washington Pain CenterIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by radio host Scott Sands to talk about the ongoing environmental disaster in Ohio and what authorities are doing to improve the situation for the state's residents.In the second hour, Tyler Nixon joined Fault Lines to discuss the Hunter Biden laptop saga and how Biden’s lawyers are sending threatening lawsuit letters to random people including Tyler Nixon.Late in the second hour, Danny Shaw spoke with the team about the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse as Florida officials arrest four people in connection with the attack.In the third hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with Tommy Sheridan about Nicola Sturgeon quitting as first minister of Scotland and what this means for the future of Scotland.Later in the last hour, Dr. John Dombrowski joined Fault Lines hosts to talk about the scarcity of crucial medicines in the United States like bladder cancer medication and why is the US going through medicine shortages.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
haiti
ohio
scotland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/10/1107519309_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6d91f22141fd9b144da016ff648a7286.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
radio, haiti, hunter biden, joe biden, ohio, train crash, nicola sturgeon, scotland, shortages, аудио
radio, haiti, hunter biden, joe biden, ohio, train crash, nicola sturgeon, scotland, shortages, аудио
Is There an Environmental Crisis in East Palestine, Ohio?
04:02 GMT 17.02.2023 (Updated: 09:25 GMT 17.02.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including a first hand recount of what is happening in East Palestine, Ohio after the train derailment carrying toxic chemicals.
Scott Sands - Ohio Radio Host “The Scott Sands Show”
Tyler Nixon - Army Infantry Veteran & Writer
Danny Shaw - International Affairs Analyst
Tommy Sheridan - Former Scottish Politician
Dr. John Dombrowski - CEO of the Washington Pain Center
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by radio host Scott Sands to talk about the ongoing environmental disaster in Ohio and what authorities are doing to improve the situation for the state's residents.
In the second hour, Tyler Nixon joined Fault Lines to discuss the Hunter Biden laptop saga and how Biden’s lawyers are sending threatening lawsuit letters to random people including Tyler Nixon.
Late in the second hour, Danny Shaw spoke with the team about the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse as Florida officials arrest four people in connection with the attack.
In the third hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with Tommy Sheridan about Nicola Sturgeon quitting as first minister of Scotland and what this means for the future of Scotland.
Later in the last hour, Dr. John Dombrowski joined Fault Lines hosts to talk about the scarcity of crucial medicines in the United States like bladder cancer medication and why is the US going through medicine shortages.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.