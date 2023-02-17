https://sputniknews.com/20230217/us-deliberately-hushing-up-recent-train-wreck-in-ohio-moscow-says-1107547799.html
US Deliberately Hushing Up Recent Train Wreck in Ohio, Moscow Says
US Deliberately Hushing Up Recent Train Wreck in Ohio, Moscow Says
The United States is deliberately hushing up the recent derailment of a freight train in Ohio that resulted in the leakage of toxic chemicals, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
2023-02-17T14:17+0000
2023-02-17T14:17+0000
2023-02-17T14:17+0000
americas
ohio
maria zakharova
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107467432_0:0:2500:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_469ca1fbda6823321b27f97dc65e82fd.jpg
The spokeswoman added that the US administration is now using every method to avoid getting hit by informational attacks on the issue of the disaster. On February 3, a freight train carrying hazardous cargo derailed in Ohio. The derailment led to a subsequent fire and an explosion. Toxic substances were released into the atmosphere as a result of the incident. Three days after the derailment, authorities burned vinyl chloride inside five tanker cars, which released hydrogen chloride and phosgene, according to media reports. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said tests indicate the surrounding air and water are safe for residents, however, further checks are conducted daily to ensure public health safety. Nevertheless, local media reported that around 3,500 fish have died in waterways near the derailment and several residents have complained about feeling nauseous and experiencing headaches after toxic chemicals were released into the air.
https://sputniknews.com/20230204/derailed-train-causes-massive-fire-in-east-palestine-ohio---photos-videos-1106966523.html
americas
ohio
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107467432_0:0:2500:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_72c2305696088ac4578e9428a21c50af.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, ohio, train, derailment, ohio train incident
us, ohio, train, derailment, ohio train incident
US Deliberately Hushing Up Recent Train Wreck in Ohio, Moscow Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is deliberately hushing up the recent derailment of a freight train in Ohio that resulted in the leakage of toxic chemicals, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"The Biden administration is diligently hushing up US failures caused by local regulators' missteps related to the transportation of goods hazardous to human health," Zakharova told a briefing.
The spokeswoman added that the US administration is now using every method to avoid getting hit by informational attacks on the issue of the disaster.
On February 3, a freight train carrying hazardous cargo derailed in Ohio. The derailment led to a subsequent fire and an explosion. Toxic substances were released into the atmosphere as a result of the incident. Three days after the derailment, authorities burned vinyl chloride inside five tanker cars, which released hydrogen chloride and phosgene, according to media reports. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said tests indicate the surrounding air and water are safe for residents, however, further checks are conducted daily to ensure public health safety.
Nevertheless, local media reported that around 3,500 fish have died in waterways near the derailment and several residents have complained about feeling nauseous and experiencing headaches after toxic chemicals were released into the air.