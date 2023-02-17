International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20230217/actor-bruce-willis-diagnosed-with-frontotemporal-dementia---family-1107526176.html
Actor Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia - Family
Actor Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia - Family
Actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his family said in a statement on Thursday, calling it a "cruel disease" that has no known treatment.
2023-02-17T03:32+0000
2023-02-17T03:33+0000
viral
bruce willis
us
dementia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0d/1081750459_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_dce60d6f2e3c9c16d6318d17c98c73a2.jpg
"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," his family said in a statement on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website. The statement, signed by Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore, current wife Emma Heming and his children, said communications challenges are just one symptom of the disease, which is the most common type of dementia for people under 60. The family thanked Willis' supporters for their "love and compassion" over the past few months since his initial diagnosis of aphasia and said the actor, if he were able to communicate, would have wanted to bring global attention to the disease and connect those who are suffering from it.
https://sputniknews.com/20220331/stunt-double-reveals-how-bruce-willis-behaviour-changed-before-aphasia-diagnosis-1094362335.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0d/1081750459_96:0:2827:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b0143257f443ff03eaa06ae6d1a0f717.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bruce willis, dementia, frontotemporal dementia, us
bruce willis, dementia, frontotemporal dementia, us

Actor Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia - Family

03:32 GMT 17.02.2023 (Updated: 03:33 GMT 17.02.2023)
© AP Photo / Vianney Le CaerActor Bruce Willis poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Glass', in London, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019
Actor Bruce Willis poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Glass', in London, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2023
© AP Photo / Vianney Le Caer
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his family said in a statement on Thursday, calling it a "cruel disease" that has no known treatment.
"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," his family said in a statement on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website.
The statement, signed by Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore, current wife Emma Heming and his children, said communications challenges are just one symptom of the disease, which is the most common type of dementia for people under 60.
"Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research," the statement said.
Hollywood star Bruce Willis talks to reporters during a news conference in a Planet Hollywood restaurant at a new cinema and shopping complex in an Athens suburb August 23, 2000. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2022
Stunt Double Reveals How Bruce Willis' Behaviour Changed Before Aphasia Diagnosis
31 March 2022, 15:33 GMT
The family thanked Willis' supporters for their "love and compassion" over the past few months since his initial diagnosis of aphasia and said the actor, if he were able to communicate, would have wanted to bring global attention to the disease and connect those who are suffering from it.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала