International
BREAKING NEWS: Russia Blacklists EU's Leadership
https://sputniknews.com/20220331/stunt-double-reveals-how-bruce-willis-behaviour-changed-before-aphasia-diagnosis-1094362335.html
Stunt Double Reveals How Bruce Willis' Behaviour Changed Before Aphasia Diagnosis
Stunt Double Reveals How Bruce Willis' Behaviour Changed Before Aphasia Diagnosis
The stuntman also mentioned that, when he saw Willis two weeks ago, the actor seemed “a little leaner than normal”, though “not emaciated”. 31.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-31T15:33+0000
2022-03-31T15:33+0000
bruce willis
behavior
changes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1f/1094362289_0:261:1694:1214_1920x0_80_0_0_7db65941bc19c4654f986159f89fe5c3.jpg
As Bruce Willis’ family has announced his retirement from acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia - a language disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate - the actor’s long-time stunt double shed some light on how Bruce began to change months before his diagnosis was revealed.In an exclusive interview with British tabloid The Sun, Stuart F Wilson, who has worked with Willis for 17 years, said that while they have seen "some changes" in the actor over the past year, it wasn’t immediately clear that something was wrong since, as he put it, "a lot of times with bigger celebrities that are really, really popular like Bruce, they have a million different things going on.""Obviously we knew there was other stuff going on at a certain point in time. We realised because he's getting tested for different things, but at the time we didn't know exactly what it was."Wilson also mentioned that, when he saw Willis two weeks ago, the actor appeared "a little leaner".On Wednesday, Bruce Willis’ family said in a statement released on social media that he is retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1f/1094362289_0:102:1694:1373_1920x0_80_0_0_e14aa58175d36f77822e9443cadbbe1b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bruce willis, behavior, changes

Stunt Double Reveals How Bruce Willis' Behaviour Changed Before Aphasia Diagnosis

15:33 GMT 31.03.2022
© REUTERS / Reuters PhotographerHollywood star Bruce Willis talks to reporters during a news conference in a Planet Hollywood restaurant at a new cinema and shopping complex in an Athens suburb August 23, 2000.
Hollywood star Bruce Willis talks to reporters during a news conference in a Planet Hollywood restaurant at a new cinema and shopping complex in an Athens suburb August 23, 2000. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2022
© REUTERS / Reuters Photographer
Subscribe
Telegram US
Telegram India
Telegram Global
The stuntman also mentioned that, when he saw Willis two weeks ago, the actor seemed “a little leaner than normal”, though “not emaciated”.
As Bruce Willis’ family has announced his retirement from acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia - a language disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate - the actor’s long-time stunt double shed some light on how Bruce began to change months before his diagnosis was revealed.
In an exclusive interview with British tabloid The Sun, Stuart F Wilson, who has worked with Willis for 17 years, said that while they have seen "some changes" in the actor over the past year, it wasn’t immediately clear that something was wrong since, as he put it, "a lot of times with bigger celebrities that are really, really popular like Bruce, they have a million different things going on."
"Sometimes when you were talking to him, he just seemed sidetracked and we would think it meant nothing but you would wonder if there were other things going on," he said.
"Obviously we knew there was other stuff going on at a certain point in time. We realised because he's getting tested for different things, but at the time we didn't know exactly what it was."
Wilson also mentioned that, when he saw Willis two weeks ago, the actor appeared "a little leaner".
"So he's a little leaner. When I saw him a couple weeks ago, he's just a little leaner than normal but not emaciated, and he's always been in pretty good shape," Stuart said.
On Wednesday, Bruce Willis’ family said in a statement released on social media that he is retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала