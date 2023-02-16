https://sputniknews.com/20230216/trump-cuts-ties-with-tv-ad-maker-after-firms-partner-takes-job-with-haley-reports-say-1107501764.html
Trump Cuts Ties With TV Ad Maker After Firm's Partner Takes Job With Haley, Reports Say
2023-02-16
Former US President Donald Trump's camp has broken off ties with the maker of his 2016 and 2020 TV campaign ads after one of the firm's partners threw its lot with his rival, Nikki Haley, media report
"The 2024 Trump campaign is doing many things differently, including moving in a new direction on paid media with fresh energy and new ideas," Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung was quoted as saying in a statement. Trump said he was glad that Haley was running, even though she had promised to never run against him. The tycoon said he was not worried about any possible Republican competition, citing recent polls that had shown him as the favored candidate to clinch the GOP nomination.Media learned that Trump's campaign had not renewed its contract with Jamestown Associates for his 2024 election bid after former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley announced Wednesday that she would challenge Trump for the Republican nomination in the presidential contest.
