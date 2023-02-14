https://sputniknews.com/20230214/ex-us-envoy-to-un-nikki-haley-announces-2024-run-for-president-1107412213.html

Ex-US Envoy to UN Nikki Haley Announces 2024 Run for President

Ex-US Envoy to UN Nikki Haley Announces 2024 Run for President

Former governor and UN ambassador Nikki Haley has announced a 2024 run for president.

2023-02-14T12:11+0000

2023-02-14T12:11+0000

2023-02-14T13:04+0000

americas

us

nikki haley

us president

2024 us presidential elections

donald trump

tim scott

ron desantis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0e/1107418986_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_43b87669244f9ddf0212134306f8b4b4.jpg

Former governor and UN ambassador Nikki Haley has announced a 2024 run for president. Republican Haley, in her campaign launch video, argued that it was time for radical change.According to Haley, "some people look at America and see vulnerability." But, she added, “You should know this about me: I don’t put up with bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels.”Making the announcement in Charleston, S.C., Haley, 51, thus became the first Republican candidate other than Donald Trump to enter the race.An underdog in the race, Nikki Haley will now have an opportunity to jump on the fund-raising bandwagon and tout her campaign promises to potential Republican primary voters. Haley's immediate schedule includes a series of town halls in New Hampshire and Iowa, according to her team.The daughter of Indian immigrants and a veteran of the Trump administration, Haley made history as the country’s first female Asian American governor. Incidentally, the ex-Trump cabinet official had gone on record two years ago saying she would not go up against her former boss in 2024. However, in recent months, Haley reviewed that stance, citing, among other things, the need for "generational change." More as-yet undeclared GOP candidates appear to be waiting in the wings. Nikki Haley's announcement comes as Black South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott - who was appointed by her to a then-vacant Senate seat in 2012 - has also ostensibly been eyeing a presidential campaign of his own. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is reportedly mulling making a campaign announcement in late May or early June, according to sources close to the governor cited by US media.

https://sputniknews.com/20220128/ex-us-envoy-to-un-nikki-haley-claims-if-biden-harris-loved-the-country-they-would-resign--1092566984.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221116/ron-desantis-journey-from-harvard-graduate-to-projected-gop-presidential-hopeful-1104271907.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

former governor and un ambassador, nikki haley has announced a 2024 run for president, former south carolina republican gov. nikki haley, time for a new generation of leadership, first republican candidate other than donald trump,