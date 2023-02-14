https://sputniknews.com/20230214/ex-us-envoy-to-un-nikki-haley-announces-2024-run-for-president-1107412213.html
Ex-US Envoy to UN Nikki Haley Announces 2024 Run for President
Former governor and UN ambassador Nikki Haley has announced a 2024 run for president.
Former governor and UN ambassador Nikki Haley has announced a 2024 run for president. Republican Haley, in her campaign launch video, argued that it was time for radical change.According to Haley, "some people look at America and see vulnerability." But, she added, “You should know this about me: I don’t put up with bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels.”Making the announcement in Charleston, S.C., Haley, 51, thus became the first Republican candidate other than Donald Trump to enter the race.An underdog in the race, Nikki Haley will now have an opportunity to jump on the fund-raising bandwagon and tout her campaign promises to potential Republican primary voters. Haley's immediate schedule includes a series of town halls in New Hampshire and Iowa, according to her team.The daughter of Indian immigrants and a veteran of the Trump administration, Haley made history as the country’s first female Asian American governor. Incidentally, the ex-Trump cabinet official had gone on record two years ago saying she would not go up against her former boss in 2024. However, in recent months, Haley reviewed that stance, citing, among other things, the need for "generational change." More as-yet undeclared GOP candidates appear to be waiting in the wings. Nikki Haley's announcement comes as Black South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott - who was appointed by her to a then-vacant Senate seat in 2012 - has also ostensibly been eyeing a presidential campaign of his own. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is reportedly mulling making a campaign announcement in late May or early June, according to sources close to the governor cited by US media.
12:11 GMT 14.02.2023 (Updated: 13:04 GMT 14.02.2023)
Former governor and UN ambassador Nikki Haley has announced a 2024 run for president.
“I’m Nikki Haley, and I’m running for president," she stated in an online video released on her website and Twitter account.
Republican Haley, in her campaign launch video
, argued that it was time for radical change.
"It’s time for a new generation of leadership, to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border, and strength our country, our pride, and our purpose," she stated.
According to Haley, "some people look at America and see vulnerability." But, she added, “You should know this about me: I don’t put up with bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels.”
Making the announcement in Charleston, S.C., Haley, 51, thus became the first Republican candidate other than Donald Trump
to enter the race.
An underdog in the race, Nikki Haley will now have an opportunity to jump on the fund-raising bandwagon and tout her campaign promises to potential Republican primary voters. Haley's immediate schedule includes a series of town halls in New Hampshire and Iowa, according to her team.
The daughter of Indian immigrants and a veteran of the Trump administration, Haley made history as the country’s first female Asian American governor. Incidentally, the ex-Trump cabinet official had gone on record two years ago saying she would not go up against her former boss in 2024. However, in recent months, Haley reviewed that stance, citing, among other things, the need for "generational change."
More as-yet undeclared GOP candidates appear to be waiting in the wings. Nikki Haley's announcement comes as Black South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott - who was appointed by her to a then-vacant Senate seat in 2012 - has also ostensibly been eyeing a presidential campaign of his own.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is reportedly mulling making a campaign announcement
in late May or early June, according to sources close to the governor cited by US media.
