Nikki Haley Says She is Running for President for 'A Strong, Proud America'

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in her first speech as a presidential candidate said she is running for a strong and proud America.

"For a strong America, for a proud America, I am running for President of the United States of America," Haley said on Wednesday. Haley laid out some of her key campaign points, including that US businesses must hire Americans and not illegal immigrants, implement term limits for Congress, require mandatory mental competency tests for US politicians over 75 years old, increase domestic energy production, prevent wars, among others.Haley said the United States today is on a path of "doubt, division and self-destruction, a path of fading patriotism and weakening power," adding that the stakes of the next presidential campaign are nothing less than the nation’s very survival.In a jab at incumbent President Joe Biden, Haley said her team will seek mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old.

