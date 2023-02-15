https://sputniknews.com/20230215/nikki-haley-says-she-is-running-for-president-for-a-strong-proud-america-1107472610.html
Nikki Haley Says She is Running for President for 'A Strong, Proud America'
Nikki Haley Says She is Running for President for 'A Strong, Proud America'
Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in her first speech as a presidential candidate said she is running for a strong and proud America.
2023-02-15T17:46+0000
2023-02-15T17:46+0000
2023-02-15T18:04+0000
americas
nikki haley
us
2024 us presidential elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0e/1107418986_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_43b87669244f9ddf0212134306f8b4b4.jpg
"For a strong America, for a proud America, I am running for President of the United States of America," Haley said on Wednesday. Haley laid out some of her key campaign points, including that US businesses must hire Americans and not illegal immigrants, implement term limits for Congress, require mandatory mental competency tests for US politicians over 75 years old, increase domestic energy production, prevent wars, among others.Haley said the United States today is on a path of "doubt, division and self-destruction, a path of fading patriotism and weakening power," adding that the stakes of the next presidential campaign are nothing less than the nation’s very survival.In a jab at incumbent President Joe Biden, Haley said her team will seek mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old.
https://sputniknews.com/20230215/nikki-haleys-2024-bid-could-mike-pompeo-in-a-skirt-win-hearts-and-minds-of-gop-voters-1107465946.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0e/1107418986_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bfaa8e3b97dab91f53cf06511d596724.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, 2024 us presidential election, nikki haley
us, 2024 us presidential election, nikki haley
Nikki Haley Says She is Running for President for 'A Strong, Proud America'
17:46 GMT 15.02.2023 (Updated: 18:04 GMT 15.02.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in her first speech as a presidential candidate said she is running for a strong and proud America.
"For a strong America, for a proud America, I am running for President of the United States of America," Haley
said on Wednesday.
Haley laid out some of her key campaign points
, including that US businesses must hire Americans and not illegal immigrants, implement term limits for Congress, require mandatory mental competency tests for US politicians over 75 years old, increase domestic energy production, prevent wars, among others.
Haley said the United States today is on a path of "doubt, division and self-destruction, a path of fading patriotism and weakening power," adding that the stakes of the next presidential campaign are nothing less than the nation’s very survival.
Haley also promised that the United States under her leadership will pump more oil and gas and stop buying "dirty" oil from Venezuela.
In a jab at incumbent President Joe Biden, Haley said her team will seek mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old.