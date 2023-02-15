LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Fire Five HIMARS Missiles at Donetsk Republic, Local Authorities Say

Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.

Since October 10, Russia has been targeting infrastructure which aids the Ukrainian military in retaliation for Ukraine's terrorist attacks, including an assault on the Crimean Bridge, performed by Ukrainian intelligence services.

Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in regions of Ukraine every day, with many parts of the country experiencing power cuts.

The United States, Britain and the EU ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia started its special military operation.

Earlier, Germany pledged to send 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine, after being repeatedly urged to do so by some of its EU and NATO allies. Washington said it would send Ukraine 31 Abrams tanks and eight M88 recovery vehicles, noting that the delivery would take considerable time.