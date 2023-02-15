https://sputniknews.com/20230215/hungary-other-eu-countries-have-different-views-on-achieving-peace-in-ukraine-szijjarto-1107445650.html

Hungary, Other EU Countries Have Different Views on Achieving Peace in Ukraine: Szijjarto

The positions of Hungary and other EU countries regarding a peaceful settlement of the situation in Ukraine differ, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó said.

“We absolutely agree on one thing: both Hungary and France would like peace... But it is also clear that our approaches differ in how, what tactics and what steps can be taken to achieve peace,” Szijjártó said after talks with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna. The speech was broadcast on Facebook (an extremist social network banned in Russia). Hungary, he said, as a neighboring country, would like an immediate ceasefire and the start of peace talks. Since the beginning of the conflict, Hungary has consistently opposed sanctions on Russian energy resources and spoken against sending weapons to Ukraine.

