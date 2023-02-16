https://sputniknews.com/20230216/us-orders-nearly-1bln-in-heavy-artillery-ammunition-as-ukraine-burns-through-aid-1107483482.html

US Orders Nearly $1Bln in Heavy Artillery Ammunition as Ukraine Burns Through Aid

The US Army is going to order almost $1bln worth of 155 mm heavy artillery howitzer ammunition, the Defense Department announced. Previously US military’s anticipated production of howitzer rounds is set to be six times higher than one of 2022.

The move comes as the US scrambles to boost its own output of 155mm shells as Ukraine burns through one million-plus sent by Washington and its allies, Politico reported this week. The US pledged to triple its monthly output of shells from the prewar total of about 14,000/month, the report said.Earlier in February the Pentagon said it provided Ukraine with 160 155mm Howitzers and up to 1,094,000 artillery rounds.The two bids from GD-OTS and American ordnance were the only ones received by the Army, the release said.Work on fulfilling the full order will be carried out over the next five years with an estimated completion date of February14, 2028, the release added.

