China’s Wang Yi Embarks on Trip to Mend Rift With Europe Amid US ‘Decoupling’ Attempts

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Wang was invited to visit France, Italy, Hungary, and Russia on a trip lasting from February 14 until February 22. Several of those days will also be spent at the Munich Security Conference in southern Germany, where unconfirmed rumors have indicated he may meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.Analysts speaking with Chinese media noted that the Munich conference is significant because it comes as Russia’s special operation in Ukraine nears its one-year mark, but also because the US has significantly ramped up tensions across the Taiwan Strait by supporting the rebel movement in Taiwan.Wang is also expected to discuss trade ties with members of the 16+1 trade group, a group of Central and Eastern European nations with which Beijing has worked to improve trade ties since 2012. However, several states have left the group in recent years in protest over what they claim are human rights violations in Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China’s westernmost province and the home of the Uyghur people.Analysts have noted that Beijing occupies a precarious political position: it wants to trade and have friendly relations with the West as well as countries that, like China itself, the US and its allies have declared a threat to the “rules-based international order,” such as Iran and Russia. Beijing cannot afford to become “decoupled” from either group, which is a major reason it has not taken sides in the year-long conflict in Ukraine between Russia and NATO-armed Ukrainian forces operating largely as a Western proxy army.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters earlier this week that the two nations “are comprehensive strategic partners of coordination for a new era” and have “maintained the momentum of sound and steady development and cooperation in various areas has yielded fruitful outcomes” in recent years.“China is ready to take this visit as an opportunity and work with Russia to promote steady growth of bilateral relations in the direction identified by the two heads of state, defend the legitimate rights and interests of both sides, and play an active role for world peace.”

