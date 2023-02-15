International
WATCH LIVE: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Talks to International Media in Moscow
US High-Altitude Balloons Repeatedly Flew Over China, Chinese Foreign Ministry Says
The United States must stop misleading the international community and accept the fact that US high-altitude balloons have violated China's airspace on multiple occasions since last year, including over Xinjiang and Tibet, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
Last week, the US military shot down four unidentified aircraft in its airspace, including what it claimed to be a Chinese surveillance balloon, despite Beijing's insistence that it was a civilian aircraft carrying out science research. On Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said US high-altitude balloons had violated Chinese airspace at least 10 times since last year, a statement US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson rejected as false. Wang said China repeatedly provided the US with explanations as to why its balloon mistakenly went off course due to a contingency, whereas the US never provided explanations on its own balloons' illegal entry into Chinese airspace. The spokesman contrasted China's "calm and professional" reaction to breaches of its airspace by US balloons with that of the US military, which he considers excessive.
15.02.2023
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States must stop misleading the international community and accept the fact that US high-altitude balloons have violated China's airspace on multiple occasions since last year, including over Xinjiang and Tibet, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
Last week, the US military shot down four unidentified aircraft in its airspace, including what it claimed to be a Chinese surveillance balloon, despite Beijing's insistence that it was a civilian aircraft carrying out science research. On Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said US high-altitude balloons had violated Chinese airspace at least 10 times since last year, a statement US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson rejected as false.
"We have already pointed out that since last year, more specifically since last May, the US has released multiple high-altitude balloons from its territory, which continue to circle the globe. They have made at least 10 unauthorized entries into Chinese airspace, including above Xinjiang and Tibet," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a briefing.
A spy balloon from Project Genetrix is launched from the aircraft carrier USS Valley Forge, 1956 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2023
Sputnik Explains
US Spy Balloon Program Goes Back 70 Years, Included Flights Over China, Documents Reveal
9 February, 20:44 GMT
Wang said China repeatedly provided the US with explanations as to why its balloon mistakenly went off course due to a contingency, whereas the US never provided explanations on its own balloons' illegal entry into Chinese airspace.
"The US must provide explanations to China and the international community, profoundly rethink its actions, and stop libeling and attacking China, as well as stop misleading the American people and the international community. China reserves the right to a further adequate response," the spokesman said.
The spokesman contrasted China's "calm and professional" reaction to breaches of its airspace by US balloons with that of the US military, which he considers excessive.
