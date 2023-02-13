https://sputniknews.com/20230213/blinken-wang-reportedly-discuss-holding-meeting-delayed-by-balloon-fiasco-1107386802.html

Blinken, Wang Reportedly Discuss Holding Meeting Delayed by Balloon Fiasco



Nearly two weeks after postponing his trip to Beijing, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is considering rescheduling at least one of the meetings that would have taken place. The trip was put off after a high-altitude balloon that Washington claimed was a Chinese spy balloon was spotted over the US.

While Blinken is not yet expected to try and travel to Beijing, he could still meet with Wang Yi, the Communist Party of China’s foreign policy chief and his former counterpart. Both men will be in Germany for the Munich Security Conference from February 17 through 19, and Blinken has reportedly reached out to Wang’s office to set up an encounter, according to anonymous sources who spoke with US media.Those ties reached a nadir last August when then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) traveled to Taiwan in defiance of Chinese warnings, met with Taiwanese leaders, and called for a greater confrontation with China. China views Taiwan as a Chinese province in rebellion and described Pelosi’s visit as a serious breach of Chinese sovereignty and interference in Chinese internal affairs. Massive Chinese war games followed, including ballistic missiles that were fired over Taiwan and splashed down in the Philippine Sea near other islets claimed by Japan, raising tensions there as well.Notably, in the two previous meetings and in the proposed meeting later this week, US and Chinese officials have met on the sidelines of wider fora rather than at summits held for the sole purpose of them negotiating.It’s unclear what impact the White House’s decision to shoot down the Chinese balloon on February 4 will have on the ability of Blinken and Wang to meet in person. The US has accused China of running a global surveillance operation using high-altitude balloons and said the one shot down was part of that program - China has denied the claims, saying the balloon was used by civilian scientists who lost control of it.However, Beijing soon reversed the accusations, claiming to have spotted at least 10 American balloons in Chinese skies over the past year.During the 1950s and 1960s, the US routinely flew surveillance flights over China, including U-2 spy planes and a spy balloon program called Project Genetrix that disguised its purpose by claiming them to be weather balloons. The flights supposedly ended after the US and China established diplomatic relations in the late 1970s.

