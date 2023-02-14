https://sputniknews.com/20230214/valentines-day-special-scientists-find-game-changer-drug-for-on-demand-male-contraception-1107436056.html

Valentine's Day Special: Scientists Find 'Game-Changer' Drug for 'On-Demand' Male Contraception

After years of searching, scientists may have found a workable male contraceptive drug in a medication that temporarily stops sperm from swimming.

After years of searching, scientists may have found a workable male contraceptive drug in a medication that temporarily stops sperm from swimming.According to the study, the scientists made the find during research for an unrelated eye disease, but found that the drug being tested also blocked a molecular pathway in the mice that was necessary for sperm to function normally.After giving the mice the eye disease drug, they looked at the mice sperm under a microscope and found a remarkable effect.They found that an improved version of the drug could stop sperm from maturing and swimming just 30 minutes after injection in the mice. The effect began to wear off about 2.5 hours later, and the mice regained their normal fertility afterward.This is by no means the first male contraceptive drug to be developed. However, its on-demand ability is unrivaled - most tend to take several weeks of daily application to ramp up to full potency and just as long to wear off again.While women began hoarding abortion and birth control pills in the lead-up to the anticipated ruling, there was also a pronounced uptick in interest in male vasectomies afterward.According to polling data from before the ruling, roughly half of pregnancies in the US each year are unintended, and roughly half of unintended pregnancies are aborted.

