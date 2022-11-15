https://sputniknews.com/20221115/georgia-judge-strikes-down-states-unequivocally-unconstitutional-six-week-abortion-ban-1104265148.html

Georgia Judge Strikes Down State’s ‘Unequivocally Unconstitutional’ Six-Week Abortion Ban

Georgia Judge Strikes Down State’s ‘Unequivocally Unconstitutional’ Six-Week Abortion Ban

On Tuesday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney struck down a 2019 law that banned abortions at six weeks after conception, when a so-called... 15.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-15T22:51+0000

2022-11-15T22:51+0000

2022-11-15T22:49+0000

americas

georgia

abortion

judge

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/17/1101126039_0:317:2805:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_844ec7c27b56ac85b385e660da6a5c9e.jpg

In his ruling, Judge McBurney said that “everywhere in America, including Georgia, it was unequivocally unconstitutional for governments - federal, state, or local - to ban abortions before viability … It did not become the law of Georgia when it was enacted and it is not the law of Georgia now.”However, he noted that following the US Supreme Court’s June decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson to overturn its previous abortion-legalizing ruling in the Roe vs. Wade case, “it may someday become the law of Georgia, but only after our Legislature determines in the sharp glare of public attention that will undoubtedly and properly attend such an important and consequential debate whether the rights of unborn children justify such a restriction on women’s right to bodily autonomy and privacy.”Removal of the 2019 law means that until Judge McBurney’s ruling is overturned on appeal or Georgia passes a new law, abortions in the state remain legal until the 22nd week of pregnancy.The decision is a big victory for abortion defense activists, who had considered the state to be at risk of a near-complete abortion ban in the wake of the Dobbs ruling, as numerous other conservative-dominated states have done.As a consequence of Georgia’s law, the state’s Department of Revenue made it possible for taxpayers to claim as a dependent an embryo or fetus that has reached the stage where such signals are detectable.

americas

georgia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

georgia, abortion, judge, us