https://sputniknews.com/20230214/south-africa-declares-national-state-of-disaster-over-floods-1107406271.html

South Africa Declares National State of Disaster Over Floods

South Africa Declares National State of Disaster Over Floods

South Africa has declared a national state of disaster to mitigate the impact of floods, which affected large areas. The decision will help co-ordinate the response, potentially involving the police service and the defense force.

2023-02-14T10:10+0000

2023-02-14T10:10+0000

2023-02-14T10:10+0000

africa

southern africa

south africa

disaster

floods

weather

rainfall

weather forecast

forecast

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0e/1107408069_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f5cadd41117825272fae6e58758ad223.jpg

South African government has declared a national state of disaster to mitigate the impact of floods, which affected large areas in the country. The decision will help co-ordinate the emergency response, potentially involving the police service and the defense force, presidency spokesman Vincent Magwenya Magwenya explained.The provinces of Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Northern Cape and North West suffered floods after heavy rainfall last week. This meets the requirements of Section 23 of Disaster Management Act, stipulating that a national state of disaster can be declared if conditions such as the current ones hit more than one province of South Africa.According to the South African Weather Service, the rains will continue this week, hitting Gauteng and parts of the North West particularly hard on Thursday.According to him, the floods can lead to a high demand for shelters, food and blankets as well as large-scale restoration infrastructure. Magwenya added that the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) will meanwhile continue to monitor and co-ordinate measures of response and recovery, including early warnings on the weather forecast.La Nina (Spanish for "the Girl") is an atmospheric and oceanic phenomenon, which involves drop of the temperature of sea surface across the eastern equatorial part of the central Pacific Ocean. Together with the warming event El Nino (Spanish for "the Boy"), it constitutes El Nino–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) of temperature.

https://sputniknews.com/20230125/reports-at-least-eight-killed-by-heatwave-in-south-africa-residents-warned-to-take-precautions-1106678416.html

africa

southern africa

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Petr Baryshnikov

Petr Baryshnikov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Petr Baryshnikov

south africa floods, south africa flood, south africa disaster, south africa state of disaster, south africa rain, south africa la nina, south africa rains