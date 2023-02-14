https://sputniknews.com/20230214/council-tax-bills-may-grow-by-5-for-millions-of-struggling-uk-households-from-april-research-warns-1107393503.html

Council Tax Bills May Grow By 5% For Millions of Struggling UK Households From April, Research Warns

Council Tax Bills May Grow By 5% For Millions of Struggling UK Households From April, Research Warns

Millions of people in the UK are to face a 5% Council Tax increase as of April.

2023-02-14T06:13+0000

2023-02-14T06:13+0000

2023-02-14T07:17+0000

world

uk

tax

cost of living crisis in uk

inflation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0e/1107394320_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_13d92e74804f0d5ba0a75f0c3ce575ae.jpg

Millions of people across the UK will face a dent in household budgets from April 2023, according to research by the County Councils Network (CCN), cited by media outlets.At least three-quarters of the country's councils that offer their communities social care duties are planning a 5 percent tax rise - the maximum by which they can raise bills without a referendum. The cap on raising bills above 3 percent had been eased by the country's Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in last year's Autumn Statement which allowed local authorities - such as town, county and city halls - to increase taxes by up to 5 percent without local residents voting on the issue.Now, County Councils Network has discovered that 84 out of 114 local authorities who offer social care services and who have published their 2023/34 budget proposals have every intention of avail themselves of this opportunity to lift council tax. 84 are reportedly proposing a 5% rise.If the councils go through with these plans, it could add an annual £100 to bills for average Band D properties, the research warned. Currently, average council tax bills for such properties are at £1,966. From April, these bills could increase by £99 to £2,065, albeit varying across the UK.The hike would come against the backdrop of soaring 40-year high inflation and a relentless cost of living crunch.What is Council Tax?Local authorities in the UK provide a number of day-to-day services to people residing in the corresponding community, such as social care for children and adults, education, libraries, housing, transport, waste collection and disposal, street lighting and cleaning, road maintenance, licensing, business support, etc.Of course, all this has to be funded somehow, and that is where council tax comes in. It is an annual fee that a resident who owns or rents a property is charged by the local council for the above-mentioned services it provides. What is the Average UK Council Tax?The so-called Council Tax band is what determines how much a resident of the local community should pay for the services received. All told, there are eight Council Tax bands, where A is the lowest, and H is the highest. A residence which is not used for business needs is assigned a banding based on the value of the property if it were up for sale on April 1,1991. Thus, the average council tax for a Band D property in England for 2022/23 was £1,966.Peope paying the council tax can do so in 10 monthly instalments, with two months free of any payments. A parish tax may also be added on top one's Council Tax in the case of those who reside in a parish council.Does Everyone Pay Council Tax?No, not everyone has to pay Council Tax. People like full-time students, school leavers, some apprentices, those under the age of 18, severely mentally impaired persons, patients living in hospitals, care homes, are exempt from the tax. People can also apply for a discount if they are struggling on low income. Single people can get 25% off their council tax bill, and one may get a reduction of up to 50% if one shares the dwelling with a carer. Sam Corcoran, the Labour leader of Cheshire East Council and CCN's vice-chairman, told media that despite imminent fiscal burdens on community residents, local authorities had "little choice" but to hike up council tax, as the only alternative would be "drastic cuts to frontline services" amid inflation, surging costs and financial pressures on councils.

https://sputniknews.com/20230202/uk-citizens-to-face-largest-increase-in-water-bills-in-almost-20-years-1106915655.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221227/uk-retailers-likely-to-bear-brunt-of-raging-cost-of-living-crisis-1105823319.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk facing 5% council tax hike, councils that offer their communities social care duties, planning maximum tax hike, without holding a referendum, cap on raising bills above 3%, eased by chancellor jeremy hunt in last year's autumn statement, local authorities who offer social care services, 2023/34 budget proposals, could add an annual £100 to bills for average band d properties