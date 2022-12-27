https://sputniknews.com/20221227/uk-retailers-likely-to-bear-brunt-of-raging-cost-of-living-crisis-1105823319.html

UK Retailers Likely to Bear Brunt of Raging Cost-of-Living Crisis

In the British retail sector there are noticeable negative trends against the backdrop of the cost of living crisis. Experts give their forecasts for 2023.

Experts believe there's a growing uncertainty in the retail sector of the British economy, caused and exacerbated by the cost-of-living crisis.Erin Brookes, managing director and head of retail for Europe at Alvarez & Marsal, believes the retail market in 2023 could see small firms going bust and being taken over by big players, as the former have "come out of the pandemic with much weaker balance sheets and have now been hit by lower consumer sentiment, alongside any supply disruption and cost inflation."However, Ms. Brooks notes that the Christmas season could perhaps save the situation for some retailers: "If you have a good Christmas, then it gives them a solid footing, but if some under pressure retailers report weaker-than-expected trade, then they might be considering their next options."For his part, James Burgess, head of commercial at Atradius UK, noted "an increase in overdues and insolvencies" in the retail sector, with some companies being affected by the end of government support schemes.The raging cost-of-living crisis in the United Kingdom began in 2021, when prices for many basic necessities began to rise faster than household incomes, causing real incomes to plummet. Soaring inflation in Britain, the COVID-19 pandemic, and sanctions imposed on Russia over the start of its special military operation in Ukraine are among the reasons for the crisis.

