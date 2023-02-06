International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230206/uk-nurses-cry-out-to-sunak-to-raise-pay-offer-and-end-strikes-1107010255.html
UK Nurses 'Cry Out' to Sunak to Raise Pay Offer and End Strikes
UK Nurses 'Cry Out' to Sunak to Raise Pay Offer and End Strikes
The wave of strikes across diverse sectors of the UK economy has been raging since summer 2022, as public and private sector employers' pay offers fail to match double-digit inflation prompted by sanctions on Russia.
2023-02-06T11:51+0000
2023-02-06T11:51+0000
uk
world
britain
great britain
royal college of nursing
rishi sunak
nurses
strike
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/06/1107010483_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b5c430ba86500d54cf430786ea55d229.jpg
Striking British nurses have "cried out" to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to end the dispute with a better pay offer.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) embarked its fifth day of strikes on Monday in demand of a pay rise five percent over the rate of inflation to make up for years of National Health Service (NHS) pay freezes.With the consumer price index (CPI) rate running at 10.5 percent and the retail price index (RPI) at 15.2 percent, that could translate to a 20 percent wage hike for hundreds of thousands of nurses.Patricia Marquis, the RCN's director for England, said the trade union had no "direct contact" from the PM since the start of the strikes."We don't want the strikes to go ahead," Marquis stressed. "We're really calling on the prime minister to intervene, to come to the table and seek a resolution with us."Sunak insisted last week that the government could not raise taxes any further to fund salary increases. But as chancellor of the exchequer under former PM Boris Johnson, he raised Corporation Tax from 19 percent to 25 percent, and the National Insurance social security tax by 1.25 percent. Those tax hikes were to make up for hundreds of billions in spending during the COVID-19 pandemic, to clear the resulting backlog of non-urgent NHS appointments and operations and to fund social care for the elderly.
https://sputniknews.com/20230201/new-wave-of-strikes-sweeps-uk-as-educators-transport-workers-and-more-walk-out-1106877646.html
britain
great britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/06/1107010483_34:0:2765:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ed4b46365482d17255fab80276f293f0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, rishi sunak, nurses, strike, royal college of nursing, rcn
uk, rishi sunak, nurses, strike, royal college of nursing, rcn

UK Nurses 'Cry Out' to Sunak to Raise Pay Offer and End Strikes

11:51 GMT 06.02.2023
© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinNurses of the nearby St. Thomas' Hospital in central London stand on the picket line
Nurses of the nearby St. Thomas' Hospital in central London stand on the picket line - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2023
© AP Photo / Frank Augstein
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
The wave of strikes across diverse sectors of the UK economy has been raging since summer 2022, as public and private sector employers' pay offers fail to match double-digit inflation prompted by sanctions on Russia.
Striking British nurses have "cried out" to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to end the dispute with a better pay offer.
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) embarked its fifth day of strikes on Monday in demand of a pay rise five percent over the rate of inflation to make up for years of National Health Service (NHS) pay freezes.
With the consumer price index (CPI) rate running at 10.5 percent and the retail price index (RPI) at 15.2 percent, that could translate to a 20 percent wage hike for hundreds of thousands of nurses.
Patricia Marquis, the RCN's director for England, said the trade union had no "direct contact" from the PM since the start of the strikes.
"It's a cry out to Rishi Sunak to come to the table to seek a resolution," Marquis said. "So far we've not had direct contact with him, all of our efforts have been through the secretary of state for health" Steve Barclay, "and those have not really brought us any solutions."
"We don't want the strikes to go ahead," Marquis stressed. "We're really calling on the prime minister to intervene, to come to the table and seek a resolution with us."
Teachers hold flags and placards on a picket line outside Holland Park School in the Kensington area of London - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2023
World
VIDEO: New Wave of Strikes Sweeps UK as Educators, Transport Workers and More Walk Out
1 February, 11:49 GMT
Sunak insisted last week that the government could not raise taxes any further to fund salary increases. But as chancellor of the exchequer under former PM Boris Johnson, he raised Corporation Tax from 19 percent to 25 percent, and the National Insurance social security tax by 1.25 percent.
Those tax hikes were to make up for hundreds of billions in spending during the COVID-19 pandemic, to clear the resulting backlog of non-urgent NHS appointments and operations and to fund social care for the elderly.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала