https://sputniknews.com/20230206/uk-nurses-cry-out-to-sunak-to-raise-pay-offer-and-end-strikes-1107010255.html

UK Nurses 'Cry Out' to Sunak to Raise Pay Offer and End Strikes

UK Nurses 'Cry Out' to Sunak to Raise Pay Offer and End Strikes

The wave of strikes across diverse sectors of the UK economy has been raging since summer 2022, as public and private sector employers' pay offers fail to match double-digit inflation prompted by sanctions on Russia.

2023-02-06T11:51+0000

2023-02-06T11:51+0000

2023-02-06T11:51+0000

uk

world

britain

great britain

royal college of nursing

rishi sunak

nurses

strike

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/06/1107010483_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b5c430ba86500d54cf430786ea55d229.jpg

Striking British nurses have "cried out" to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to end the dispute with a better pay offer.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) embarked its fifth day of strikes on Monday in demand of a pay rise five percent over the rate of inflation to make up for years of National Health Service (NHS) pay freezes.With the consumer price index (CPI) rate running at 10.5 percent and the retail price index (RPI) at 15.2 percent, that could translate to a 20 percent wage hike for hundreds of thousands of nurses.Patricia Marquis, the RCN's director for England, said the trade union had no "direct contact" from the PM since the start of the strikes."We don't want the strikes to go ahead," Marquis stressed. "We're really calling on the prime minister to intervene, to come to the table and seek a resolution with us."Sunak insisted last week that the government could not raise taxes any further to fund salary increases. But as chancellor of the exchequer under former PM Boris Johnson, he raised Corporation Tax from 19 percent to 25 percent, and the National Insurance social security tax by 1.25 percent. Those tax hikes were to make up for hundreds of billions in spending during the COVID-19 pandemic, to clear the resulting backlog of non-urgent NHS appointments and operations and to fund social care for the elderly.

https://sputniknews.com/20230201/new-wave-of-strikes-sweeps-uk-as-educators-transport-workers-and-more-walk-out-1106877646.html

britain

great britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

uk, rishi sunak, nurses, strike, royal college of nursing, rcn