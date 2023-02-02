https://sputniknews.com/20230202/uk-citizens-to-face-largest-increase-in-water-bills-in-almost-20-years-1106915655.html

UK Citizens to Face Largest Increase in Water Bills in Almost 20 Years

UK Citizens to Face Largest Increase in Water Bills in Almost 20 Years

Water bill for households in England and Wales are expected to rise by 7.5% or 31 pounds ($38) to 448 pounds starting April 1, which is the largest increase in almost 20 years, the Water UK industry body said on Thursday.

2023-02-02T09:20+0000

2023-02-02T09:20+0000

2023-02-02T09:20+0000

world

cost of living crisis in uk

cost of living

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/02/1106915331_0:78:3365:1971_1920x0_80_0_0_7d76b202693d5f9aa35c9e8468343f74.jpg

Meanwhile, Water UK policy director Stuart Colville said that although the average increase to bills would be below the current inflation rate, it would still be "unwelcome, particularly at the moment." The UK's cost of living crisis has been provoked by growing inflation, which reached a 41-year high of 11.1% in October 2022. In November, the Bank of England raised its interest rate by 75 basis points to 3% per annum, the largest single increase in 33 years. The regulator also said that the UK economy had entered a recession expected to last until the second half of 2024.

https://sputniknews.com/20230124/uk-utility-to-pay-consumers-over-25mln-for-using-less-electricity-media-reports-1106653245.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

cost of living crisis in uk, inflation in uk, poverty in uk, english household bills, water prices in uk