Trump Rips Rihanna For 'Epic Fail' & 'Worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl History'

Ex-US President Donald Trump has excoriated Barbadian songstress Rihanna for the “worst halftime show in Super Bowl history.” Trump took to his Truth Social media platform to write:“EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history — this after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her 'Stylist!''Nine-time Grammy award-winner Rihanna, 34, headlined the Super Bowl halftime show where the Philadelphia Eagles were pitted against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 12, 2023, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona. Furthermore, the artist, who was performing on live television for the first time since 2018, hinted during the extravaganza that she was pregnant with her second child as she rubbed her noticeable baby bump. The singer and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first son in May 2022.Ahead of the performance given by the singer, actress, fashion designer, and businesswoman, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Rihanna was, “Bad everything, and NO TALENT!”Republican Congressman Ronny Jackson from Texas - Donald Trump’s former White House doctor - also urged earlier that the singer be pulled from the performance, writing:Indeed, a known critic of Trump, Rihanna visited the Cadillac Ranch, a public art installation in Amarillo, Texas, in 2020 and spray-painted “F*ck Donald Trump” on one of the cars partially buried in the ground there. The singer proceeded to post a photo of her graffiti on social media, captioning it, 'Art.' Trump supporters later covered up the offensive riposte with black paint.Back in 2018, Rihanna's performing rights company, Broadcast Music Inc., secured a legal right to block Donald Trump from using her music at his rallies.

